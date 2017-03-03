Recipes From Harper's Restaurant: Spinach Dip & Crab And Artichoke Dip

(Photo: Colin, Kayla)

Harper's Restaurant is joining the Good Morning Show on Sunday!

Chef John Smith is making Spinach Dip & Crab and Artichoke Dip.

If you'd like to try Harper's, head over to the Friendly Center at 601 Friendly Center Road, Greensboro, NC 27408. You can also call the restaurant at (336) 299-8850.

Here's a link to their website: http://www.harpersgroup.com/harpers_greensboro.asp

Harpers Spinach Dip

1 ounce butter

¼ cup Finely Diced yellow onion

2 Tbsp Minced Garlic

1 ½ pounds Frozen chopped spinach

1 cup Sour Cream

½ cup Half and Half

¼ cup White Wine

1 ¼ ounces shredded swiss cheese

1 ¼ ounces shredded jack cheese

1 ¼ ounces shredded smoked cheddar cheese

¾ teaspoon garlic salt

¾ teaspoon table grind pepper

½ teaspoon tobacco

1 ¾ Tbsp sugar

In a large mixing bowl mix the sour cream, half and half, tobacco, sugar and all spices In a straight sided saute pan melt butter and saute onion and garlic until tender Add white wine and allow to reduce for 2 minutes Squeeze any excess moisture out of the spinach, in a clean tea towel or linen then saute with onion Add cheese a little at a time until it is all incorporated and melted then allow to cool for 5 minutes Fold spinach into sour cream mixture

Harpers Crab and Artichoke Dip

2 ounces butter

4 cups mushrooms, cut in half and then sliced ¼ inch

1 yellow onion diced

1 Tbsp minced garlic

2 Tbsp flour

½ Tbsp kosher salt

½ Tbsp table grind pepper

8 ounces cream cheese cut into ½ inch chunks and softened

½ Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

½ Tbsp Tamari

½ cup sour cream

½ Tbsp tobacco

1 Tbsp lemon juice

2 cups artichokes roasted 10 minutes @350

1 pound lump crab meat

Saute onion and garlic in butter until onion is translucent Add mushrooms and cook until soft Add flour, salt and pepper. Continue to cook over medium heat to cook roux, 5 minutes. Add cream cheese, Worcestershire, tamari and sour cream simmer until cheese softens Remove from heat, stir in tobacco, lemon juice, crab and artichokes allow to cool or put into baking dish and put a layer of shredded fontina cheese and sprinkle with bread crumbs and bake @350 until bubbly and lightly browned

