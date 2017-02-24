Recipes From Jason's Deli: Papa Verde Sweet Potato

(Photo: Colin, Kayla)

Jason's Deli is coming on the Good Morning Show to make some delicious recipes.

If you're interested in visiting, they're located at 3326 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410.

You can also reach them at (336) 297-9195.

Papa Verde Sweet Potato

Sweet Potato

real butter

organic spinach

roasted turkey breast

Asiago cheese

our own jalepeño ranch dressing

avocados

Pot Roast Potato

Potato

Butter

Sour cream

Hot Pot Roast

Asiago

Garlic Horseradish sauce

Green onions

(© 2017 WFMY)