Recipes From La Fiesta: Ensalada de Camaron & Emapanadas

Aldo Fernandez and Belissa Hernandez from La Fiesta are joining Faith Abubey and Ed Matthews on the Good Morning Show Saturday.
La Fiesta has six locations:
Greensboro
1313 Bridford Parkway
(336) 855-6705
High Point
3805 Tinsley Drive
(336) 869-1200
Burlington
1824 South Church Street
(336) 227-0144
Mebane
1040 Mebane Oaks Road
(919) 304-6505
Graham
216 S Main St, Graham
(336) 350-9277
Burlington
1409 University Drive
Ensalada de Camaron
20 pieces Shrimp (cooked, peeled and deveined)
10 oz Pico de Gallo Sauce (diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro and jalapeño with lime juice)
3 tbsps. Mayonnaise
Salt, pepper and a pinch of paprika (chili powder)
Lime juice (1 Piece)
Saltine crackers or tostadas.
Prep
Mix all ingredients in a bowl and stir well until get a creamy consistency
(make sure shrimp is well cooked and keep the salad cold)
Emapanadas
1 pack of Empanadas (dough for turnover pastry)
Choice of meat
Ground Beef
Shredded chicked
Shredder Beef (brisket)
Garnish
Pico de Gallo, Salad , cheese sauce, marinara sauce etc.
Prep
Stuff dough with your choice of meat, seal edges with a fork and deep fry in a pan, serve with
Garnish of your preference
