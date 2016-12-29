Recipes From La Fiesta: Ensalada de Camaron & Emapanadas

Aldo Fernandez and Belissa Hernandez from La Fiesta are joining Faith Abubey and Ed Matthews on the Good Morning Show Saturday.

La Fiesta has six locations:

Greensboro

1313 Bridford Parkway

(336) 855-6705

High Point

3805 Tinsley Drive

(336) 869-1200

Burlington

1824 South Church Street

(336) 227-0144

Mebane

1040 Mebane Oaks Road

(919) 304-6505

Graham

216 S Main St, Graham

(336) 350-9277

Burlington

1409 University Drive

(336) 603-8333

Ensalada de Camaron

20 pieces Shrimp (cooked, peeled and deveined)

10 oz Pico de Gallo Sauce (diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro and jalapeño with lime juice)

3 tbsps. Mayonnaise

Salt, pepper and a pinch of paprika (chili powder)

Lime juice (1 Piece)

Saltine crackers or tostadas.

Prep

Mix all ingredients in a bowl and stir well until get a creamy consistency

(make sure shrimp is well cooked and keep the salad cold)

Emapanadas

1 pack of Empanadas (dough for turnover pastry)

Choice of meat

Ground Beef

Shredded chicked

Shredder Beef (brisket)

Garnish

Pico de Gallo, Salad , cheese sauce, marinara sauce etc.

Prep

Stuff dough with your choice of meat, seal edges with a fork and deep fry in a pan, serve with

Garnish of your preference