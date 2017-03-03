Recipes From La Fiesta: Tacos de Papa Con Chorizo & Torta de Carne Asada

La Fiesta is whipping up some delicious recipes on the Good Morning Show on Saturday!
General Manager Aldo Hernandez and Assistant Belissa Hernandez are making Tacos de Papa Con Chorizo & Torta de Carne Asada.
You can check out a link to their website here: http://www.restaurantelafiesta.com/
If you want to check them out, they have six locations:
Greensboro
1313 Bridford Parkway
(336) 855-6705
High Point
3805 Tinsley Drive
(336) 869-1200
Burlington
1824 South Church Street
(336) 227-0144
Mebane
1040 Mebane Oaks Road
(919) 304-6505
Graham
216 S Main St, Graham
(336) 350-9277
Burlington
1409 University Drive
Torta de carne asada
1 bolillo (Mexican bread)
Chopped Steak or Chicken
Red onion chopped
Refried beans
Lettuce
Tomatoes slices
Avocado slices
Mayonnaise
Procedure
Grill the steak with onion, and reserve for later
Cut the bread in half to stuffing and grilled it on the inside
In the bottom part spread some refried beans and add some
Lettuce then add the meat, on top of that add the tomatoes put some avocado slices
On the top part of the bread just spread some mayonnaise to your taste and cover.
Grilled the whole torta for a little bit just for warm the bread.
Tacos dorados de chorizo con papa
4 corn tortillas
Vegetable oil in a pan
Potatoes with Chorizo (Mexican sausage)
Sour cream
Queso fresco (or shredded mozzarella)
Sour cream
Lettuce
Preparation
Cooked potatoes and reserve, grilled chorizo and mix with the potatoes and smash a bit, warm the tortillas and make a roll with potato inside and use some toothpicks to secure then fry the tacos for a bit and serve .Topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tomatoes. Ready!
