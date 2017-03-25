Recipes From La Madeleine Country French Cafe: Chicken Cordon Bleu Pasta & Fruit Tart

La Madeleine Country French Cafe is coming on the Good Morning Show on Sunday to make some Chicken Cordon Bleu Pasta and Fruit Tart!

The closest location to the Triad is at 1115 Walnut Street in Cary. Their phone number is 919-388-7282.

You can find a list of locations on their website: http://lamadeleine.com/

Chicken Cordon Bleu Pasta

Ingredients/quantity

gruyere sauce – 6oz

chicken for pasta preset, 4 oz – 1 each

diced ham - #16 blue scoop

red bell peppers, sautéed, drained - #12 green scoop

peas, thawed - #16 blue scoop

bowtie pasta preset, 6 oz – 1 each

swiss cheese, shredded - #24 red scoop

tomatoes, diced - 1 tablespoon

parsley, chopped - 1 teaspoon

sea salt mini baguette, heated - 1 each

Equipment

sauté pan

3 oz ladle or 6 oz ladle

2 #16 blue scoops

#12 green scoop

#24 red scoop

simmering water bath

high heat rubber spatula

measuring spoons

tongs

Instructions

-heat sauté pan over medium heat for 30 seconds

- ladle 6 oz of gruyere sauce into sauté pan and heat for 30 seconds.

- add chicken preset and a #16 blue scoop ham to gruyere sauce and heat for 30 seconds

- add a #12 green scoop red bell peppers and #16 blue scoop peas to mixture and heat for an additional 30 seconds.

- place pasta preset into simmering water bath and heat for 30 seconds

- drain pasta and add to mixture and cook for an additional 30 seconds

- using a high heat rubber spatula mix all ingredients together until well combined

- place in a warmed medium sized coupe

- garnish with #24 red scoop swiss, 1 tablespoon tomatoes and 1 teaspoon parsley

- serve with a heated sea salt mini baguette

