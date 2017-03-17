Recipes From Lindley Park Filling Station: Pimento Cheese, Fried Green Tomatoes & Hollandaise

Lindley Park Filling Station is coming on the Good Morning Show on Sunday!

If you're interested in trying them out, they're located at 2201 Walker Ave, Greensboro, NC 27403.

You can also call them at (336) 274-2144.

Here's a link to their website: http://www.lindleyfillingstation.com/

Pimento Cheese Recipe



1 cup shredded smoked gouda

1 cup shredded parmesan

1/2 cup mayo (Dukes if possible)

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

4 oz. diced pimento, drained

salt & pepper to taste

4 oz. soft cream cheese

1 tsp. cayenne pepper



Combine all ingredients in a mixer bowl and use paddle attachment to mix.





Onion Jam Recipe



3 large yellow onions, sliced

1/4 cup olive oil

1 cup sugar

1 tbsp butter

salt & pepper to taste

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon chopped parsley



In a large pot, combine butter and olive oil over medium heat.

Add onion and a little salt to soften the onion.

Cook until slightly brown (5 to 6 minutes).

Add balsamic vinegar and sugar.

Reduce until little or no liquid.

Add parsley at end.





Fried Green Tomatoes



3 medium (baseball-sized) tomatoes

2 eggs

2 cups flour

2 cups panko bread crumbs

salt & pepper to taste

1/2 cup water

4 cups soy bean or vegetable oil



Slice green tomatoes into 4 slices each.

1 mixing bowl with flour, salt & pepper

1 mixing bowl with whisked eggs and water

1 mixing bow with bread crumbs

Start by adding tomatoes to flour, then egg mixture, and finally bread crumbs.

After tomatoes are breaded, heat oil to 350° in cast iron.

Cook until golden brown.

Fried Green Tomato Benedict

Green Tomatoes, Breaded

2 oz. spinach

2 tbsp butter

8 oz. Butter

1 tsp. cayenne pepper

2 english muffins, sliced

salt & pepper to taste

3 egg yolks separated

4 whole eggs for poaching

1 tbsp lemon juice (1 lemon)

1/2 gallon water

2 tsp white vinegar

hollandaise sauce

Fry green tomatoes.

Saute spinach with 1 tbsp butter until soft, salt & pepper.

Toast english muffins in a pan with 1 tbsp butter.

Poach 4 eggs in a pot with the 1/2 gallon water and vinegar.

Assemble green tomatoes on top of english muffins, spinach on top of green tomatoes, poached eggs, then hollandaise.

Hollandaise - food processor version

Add 3 egg yolks to food processor bowl with lemon, cayenne, salt & pepper.

Heat 8 oz. butter until almost bubbling.

Turn processor on, mix until egg yolk turn slightly pale and fluffy.

Add heated butter slowly until all is emulsified and butter is completely incorporated.

Copyright 2017 WFMY