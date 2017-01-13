Recipes From LongHorn Steakhouse: Flo's Filet & Lobster Tail

LongHorn Steakhouse’s legendary 6 oz. center-cut filet paired with choice of a grilled or fried cold-water lobster tail, served with melted butter.

Ingredients

4 6 oz. filets

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon cracked black pepper

1 tablespoon granulated onion powder

1 tablespoon granulated garlic powder

4 lobster tails

1 cup of butter, melted

1 lemon, quartered

Directions

Clean and oil your grill grates with cooking spray, close the grill lid and heat to 550 degrees F.

To season the steaks, combine kosher salt, fresh cracked pepper, granulated onion powder and granulated garlic powder.

Boldly season the steaks by sprinkling and rubbing the seasoning on both sides of the meat, making sure it’s fully coated.

Grill the steaks on each side for approximately 3-4 minutes, or until desired internal temperature is reached.

Meanwhile, prepare the lobster tails by cutting them down the center to create two even halves.

Loosen the meat from the shell at the open end. Carefully pull the meat away from the shell, keeping the last half-inch attached at the tail of the shell.

Gently rinse the meat, and remove the vein and any pieces of shell.

Season lobster tails lightly with salt and pepper.

Place lobster tail on the grill and cover the top with a small piece of foil. Cook for 4-5 minutes.

Serve lobster tail alongside grilled filet with melted butter and a wedge of lemon for the perfect Turf and Surf pair.

Enjoy!

Recipe serves four.

