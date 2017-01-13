WFMY
Recipes From LongHorn Steakhouse: Flo's Filet & Lobster Tail

WFMY , WFMY 1:06 AM. EST January 14, 2017

LongHorn Steakhouse’s legendary 6 oz. center-cut filet paired with choice of a grilled or fried cold-water lobster tail, served with melted butter.

 

Ingredients

  • 4 6 oz. filets
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon cracked black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon granulated onion powder
  • 1 tablespoon granulated garlic powder
  • 4 lobster tails
  • 1 cup of butter, melted
  • 1 lemon, quartered

 

Directions

  • Clean and oil your grill grates with cooking spray, close the grill lid and heat to 550 degrees F.
  • To season the steaks, combine kosher salt, fresh cracked pepper, granulated onion powder and granulated garlic powder.
  • Boldly season the steaks by sprinkling and rubbing the seasoning on both sides of the meat, making sure it’s fully coated.
  • Grill the steaks on each side for approximately 3-4 minutes, or until desired internal temperature is reached.
  • Meanwhile, prepare the lobster tails by cutting them down the center to create two even halves.
  • Loosen the meat from the shell at the open end. Carefully pull the meat away from the shell, keeping the last half-inch attached at the tail of the shell.
  • Gently rinse the meat, and remove the vein and any pieces of shell.
  • Season lobster tails lightly with salt and pepper.
  • Place lobster tail on the grill and cover the top with a small piece of foil. Cook for 4-5 minutes.
  • Serve lobster tail alongside grilled filet with melted butter and a wedge of lemon for the perfect Turf and Surf pair.
  • Enjoy!

 

Recipe serves four.

 

For more information about LongHorn Steakhouse or to find your nearest location, visit LongHornSteakhouse.com. Connect with them at Facebook.com/LongHornSteakhouse, Twitter.com/LongHornSteaks and Instagram.com/LongHornSteaks.

(© 2017 WFMY)


