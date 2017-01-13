Recipes From LongHorn Steakhouse: Flo's Filet & Lobster Tail

LongHorn Steakhouse’s legendary 6 oz. center-cut filet paired with choice of a grilled or fried cold-water lobster tail, served with melted butter.
Ingredients
- 4 6 oz. filets
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon cracked black pepper
- 1 tablespoon granulated onion powder
- 1 tablespoon granulated garlic powder
- 4 lobster tails
- 1 cup of butter, melted
- 1 lemon, quartered
Directions
- Clean and oil your grill grates with cooking spray, close the grill lid and heat to 550 degrees F.
- To season the steaks, combine kosher salt, fresh cracked pepper, granulated onion powder and granulated garlic powder.
- Boldly season the steaks by sprinkling and rubbing the seasoning on both sides of the meat, making sure it’s fully coated.
- Grill the steaks on each side for approximately 3-4 minutes, or until desired internal temperature is reached.
- Meanwhile, prepare the lobster tails by cutting them down the center to create two even halves.
- Loosen the meat from the shell at the open end. Carefully pull the meat away from the shell, keeping the last half-inch attached at the tail of the shell.
- Gently rinse the meat, and remove the vein and any pieces of shell.
- Season lobster tails lightly with salt and pepper.
- Place lobster tail on the grill and cover the top with a small piece of foil. Cook for 4-5 minutes.
- Serve lobster tail alongside grilled filet with melted butter and a wedge of lemon for the perfect Turf and Surf pair.
- Enjoy!
Recipe serves four.
