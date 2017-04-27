WFMY
Recipes from LongHorn Steakhouse: Grilled Ribeye & Pork Porterhouse

WFMY , WFMY 6:44 AM. EDT April 28, 2017

LongHorn Steakhouse is coming on the Good Morning Show on Saturday!

They're showing you how to grill the perfect ribeye and pork porterhouse.

If you're interested, you can check out the restaurant by visiting: LongHornSteakhouse.com

 

There are four locations in the Triad area:

2925 Battleground Ave
Suite A
Greensboro, NC 27408

 

6012 Landmark Center Blvd
Greensboro, NC 27407

 

1540 North Main Street
High Point, NC 27262

 

955 Hanes Mall Rd
Winston-Salem, NC 27103

 

 

LongHorn Grilled Ribeye

Inspired by LongHorn Steakhouse’s Signature Menu Item

 

Our hand-cut, fresh Outlaw Ribeye® steaks grilled to perfection

 

Ingredients

For Steak

  • 4 18 oz. bone-in ribeye steaks
  • 3 tablespoons salt
  • 1 tablespoon pepper
  • 1 tablespoon granulated onion powder
  • 1 tablespoon granulated garlic powder

 

Directions

  • At LongHorn Steakhouse, we recommend a char-grill for bone-in steak like our Outlaw Ribeye®. If grilling outdoors, clean and spray oil on your grill, heat to 550° F. If grilling indoors, preheat sauté pan or indoor grill to high heat.
  • Season ribeye steaks with salt, pepper, granulated onion powder and granulated garlic powder.
  • Place seasoned steaks on grill.
  • Grill to your desired degree of doneness. Make quarter turns to get diamond marks. 130–140° F for medium rare.
  • Remove steaks from grill.
  • Plate each steak and enjoy!

 

Recipe serves four.

Copyright 2017 WFMY


