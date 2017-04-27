Recipes from LongHorn Steakhouse: Grilled Ribeye & Pork Porterhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse is coming on the Good Morning Show on Saturday!
They're showing you how to grill the perfect ribeye and pork porterhouse.
There are four locations in the Triad area:
2925 Battleground Ave
Suite A
Greensboro, NC 27408
6012 Landmark Center Blvd
Greensboro, NC 27407
1540 North Main Street
High Point, NC 27262
955 Hanes Mall Rd
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
LongHorn Grilled Ribeye
Inspired by LongHorn Steakhouse’s Signature Menu Item
Our hand-cut, fresh Outlaw Ribeye® steaks grilled to perfection
Ingredients
For Steak
- 4 18 oz. bone-in ribeye steaks
- 3 tablespoons salt
- 1 tablespoon pepper
- 1 tablespoon granulated onion powder
- 1 tablespoon granulated garlic powder
Directions
- At LongHorn Steakhouse, we recommend a char-grill for bone-in steak like our Outlaw Ribeye®. If grilling outdoors, clean and spray oil on your grill, heat to 550° F. If grilling indoors, preheat sauté pan or indoor grill to high heat.
- Season ribeye steaks with salt, pepper, granulated onion powder and granulated garlic powder.
- Place seasoned steaks on grill.
- Grill to your desired degree of doneness. Make quarter turns to get diamond marks. 130–140° F for medium rare.
- Remove steaks from grill.
- Plate each steak and enjoy!
Recipe serves four.
