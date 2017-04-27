Recipes from LongHorn Steakhouse: Grilled Ribeye & Pork Porterhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse is coming on the Good Morning Show on Saturday!

They're showing you how to grill the perfect ribeye and pork porterhouse.

If you're interested, you can check out the restaurant by visiting: LongHornSteakhouse.com

There are four locations in the Triad area:

2925 Battleground Ave

Suite A

Greensboro, NC 27408

6012 Landmark Center Blvd

Greensboro, NC 27407

1540 North Main Street

High Point, NC 27262

955 Hanes Mall Rd

Winston-Salem, NC 27103

LongHorn Grilled Ribeye

Inspired by LongHorn Steakhouse’s Signature Menu Item

Our hand-cut, fresh Outlaw Ribeye® steaks grilled to perfection

Ingredients

For Steak

4 18 oz. bone-in ribeye steaks

3 tablespoons salt

1 tablespoon pepper

1 tablespoon granulated onion powder

1 tablespoon granulated garlic powder

Directions

At LongHorn Steakhouse, we recommend a char-grill for bone-in steak like our Outlaw Ribeye®. If grilling outdoors, clean and spray oil on your grill, heat to 550° F. If grilling indoors, preheat sauté pan or indoor grill to high heat.

Season ribeye steaks with salt, pepper, granulated onion powder and granulated garlic powder.

Place seasoned steaks on grill.

Grill to your desired degree of doneness. Make quarter turns to get diamond marks. 130–140° F for medium rare.

Remove steaks from grill.

Plate each steak and enjoy!

Recipe serves four.

