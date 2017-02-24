Recipes From Maria's Gourmet Catering: Meatloaf & Gravy

(Photo: Colin, Kayla)

Maria's Gourmet Catering is whipping up some meatloaf and gravy on the Good Morning Show.

If you'd like to visit them, they're located at 2130 Lawndale Dr, Greensboro, NC 27408.

You can also give them a call at (336) 379-8646.

And if you'd like to check out their website, here's a link: https://www.marialovesfood.com/

Meatloaf Recipe:

2 lbs. ground chuck.

1 lb. ground pork or sausage

1 medium chopped onion

4 cloves garlic (minced)

1/4 cup chopped parsley

salt and pepper to taste.

3 eggs beaten

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1 cup croutons soaked in milk

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl

Shape into 3 loaves

Bake at 350 for 1 1/4 hours

Let it rest for 10 minutes before slicing



Gravy Recipe:

1 medium red onion coarsely chopped

1 tbl. spoon of olive oil

2 tbl. spoons of

3 garlic cloves sliced

8 oz. sliced mushrooms

1/4 cup red wine

1 tbl. spoon flour

1/2 cup beef broth

1 tbl. spoon of fresh thyme



Put olive oil and butter in a saute pan on medium heat

add chopped onions and cook 6 minutes stirring till caramelized

add garlic, cook 2 minutes while stirring

add mushrooms and cook 3 minutes while stirring

sprinkle with flour and blend into mixture

slowly add red wine and whisk so you do not have lumps

add beef broth while continuing to whisk

salt and pepper to taste

and add fresh thyme and simmer 8 to 10 ten minutes while stirring periodically

Serve with mashed potatoes and green vegetable of your choice.

