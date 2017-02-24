Recipes From Maria's Gourmet Catering: Meatloaf & Gravy

Maria's Gourmet Catering is whipping up some meatloaf and gravy on the Good Morning Show.
If you'd like to visit them, they're located at 2130 Lawndale Dr, Greensboro, NC 27408.
You can also give them a call at (336) 379-8646.
And if you'd like to check out their website, here's a link: https://www.marialovesfood.com/
Meatloaf Recipe:
2 lbs. ground chuck.
1 lb. ground pork or sausage
1 medium chopped onion
4 cloves garlic (minced)
1/4 cup chopped parsley
salt and pepper to taste.
3 eggs beaten
Juice of 1/2 lemon
1 cup croutons soaked in milk
Mix all the ingredients in a bowl
Shape into 3 loaves
Bake at 350 for 1 1/4 hours
Let it rest for 10 minutes before slicing
Gravy Recipe:
1 medium red onion coarsely chopped
1 tbl. spoon of olive oil
2 tbl. spoons of
3 garlic cloves sliced
8 oz. sliced mushrooms
1/4 cup red wine
1 tbl. spoon flour
1/2 cup beef broth
1 tbl. spoon of fresh thyme
Put olive oil and butter in a saute pan on medium heat
add chopped onions and cook 6 minutes stirring till caramelized
add garlic, cook 2 minutes while stirring
add mushrooms and cook 3 minutes while stirring
sprinkle with flour and blend into mixture
slowly add red wine and whisk so you do not have lumps
add beef broth while continuing to whisk
salt and pepper to taste
and add fresh thyme and simmer 8 to 10 ten minutes while stirring periodically
Serve with mashed potatoes and green vegetable of your choice.
(© 2017 WFMY)
