Recipes From Melt Kitchen And Bar: Vegan Wrap & Cuban Reuben

(Photo: Colin, Kayla)

Melt Kitchen and Bar is joining the Good Morning Show on Saturday!

They're making a delicious Vegan Wrap and Cuban Reuben.

If you're interested in visiting them, they have two locations:

2270 Golden Gate Drive, Greensboro, NC, 27405

336-617-4664

1941 New Garden Road, Greensboro, NC, 27410

336-763-5445

You can also check out their website: http://www.meltkitchenandbar.com/

The Cuban has pulled pork, pastrami, swiss, coleslaw, house-made pickles, dijon mustard & russian dressing for dipping.

The Vegan Wrap has roasted veggie hummus, roasted red peppers, spicy cherry peppers, cucumbers, spinach, avocado, red onion, tomato vegan wasabi mayo dipping sauce.

