Recipes From Muddy Creek Cafe: Pimento Cheese

Shana from Muddy Creek Cafe is joining Meghann and Ed on the Good Morning Show Saturday!

They're making absolutely delicious pimento cheese sandwiches.

Muddy Creek Cafe is located at 5455 Bethania Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27106.

You can call them at (336) 923-8623.

Muddy Creek Cafe “famous” Pimento Cheese!

2 pounds sharp shredded cheddar cheese

2 roasted red peppers; drain, remove seeds and finely dice

3 or 4 finely diced scallions

Mayonnaise

2 TB. Texas Pete (about 10 good splashes)

1 TB Worcestershire

Mix all ingredients well. Make sure it’s delicious and colorful!

New South Grilled Pimento Cheese w/ Spicy Bacon and Tomatoes

Italian style panini bread

2 scoops Muddy Creek Pimento Cheese

Melted butter

Grill until golden and melty!

New South Grilled Pimento Cheese w/ caramelized onions

2 slice organic, whole grain bread

2 scoops Muddy Creek Pimento Cheese

Caramelized sweet onions

To caramelize onions, sauté or roast thinly sliced onions with a little butter, olive oil and salt. Stir often and cook until golden brown.

Muddy Creek Pimento Cheese stuffed pickled okra

8oz. Muddy Creek Pimento Cheese

1 Jar Pickled Okra

Slice Okra down center. Fill a large-tipped pastry bag with pimento cheese. Gently fill each okra with pimento cheese and arrange on a platter. Enjoy!

