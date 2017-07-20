WFMY
Recipes From Muddy Creek Cafe: Summer Vegetable Panini & Super Power Salad

WFMY , WFMY 6:38 AM. EDT July 21, 2017

Shana from Muddy Creek Cafe is whipping up some delicious recipes on the Good Morning Show on Sunday!

She's making a summer vegetable panini and super power salad.

Muddy Creek Cafe is located at 5455 Bethania Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27106.

You can call them at (336) 923-8623.

 

Summer Vegetable Panini 

Wth roasted summer vegetables, baby spinach, and mozzarella cheese on grilled rosemary focaccia

 

Eggplant

Zucchini

Tomatoes

Onions

Mushrooms

Olive Oil

Herbs~ oregano, basil, garlic, and salt & pepper

 

Baby Spinach

Mozzarella 

 

 

 

Muddy Creek Super Power Salad 

Assorted power vegetables with a house made carrot ginger vinergrette

Kale

Broccoli

Red Cabbage

Carrots

Cilantro

Almonds

Scallion

Avocado

 

Dressing: 

2 large carrot, peeled and roughly-chopped
1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
1/ 2 cup canola oil 

1 tablespoon finely-chopped fresh ginger

2 tablespoon honey
2 tablespoon white miso
Sea salt 

