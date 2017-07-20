Recipes From Muddy Creek Cafe: Summer Vegetable Panini & Super Power Salad

Shana from Muddy Creek Cafe is whipping up some delicious recipes on the Good Morning Show on Sunday!

She's making a summer vegetable panini and super power salad.

Muddy Creek Cafe is located at 5455 Bethania Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27106.

You can call them at (336) 923-8623.

Summer Vegetable Panini

Wth roasted summer vegetables, baby spinach, and mozzarella cheese on grilled rosemary focaccia

Eggplant

Zucchini

Tomatoes

Onions

Mushrooms

Olive Oil

Herbs~ oregano, basil, garlic, and salt & pepper

Baby Spinach

Mozzarella

Muddy Creek Super Power Salad

Assorted power vegetables with a house made carrot ginger vinergrette

Kale

Broccoli

Red Cabbage

Carrots

Cilantro

Almonds

Scallion

Avocado

Dressing:

2 large carrot, peeled and roughly-chopped

1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

1/ 2 cup canola oil

1 tablespoon finely-chopped fresh ginger

2 tablespoon honey

2 tablespoon white miso

Sea salt

