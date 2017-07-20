Recipes From Muddy Creek Cafe: Summer Vegetable Panini & Super Power Salad

Shana from Muddy Creek Cafe is whipping up some delicious recipes on the Good Morning Show on Sunday!
She's making a summer vegetable panini and super power salad.
Muddy Creek Cafe is located at 5455 Bethania Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27106.
You can call them at (336) 923-8623.
Summer Vegetable Panini
Wth roasted summer vegetables, baby spinach, and mozzarella cheese on grilled rosemary focaccia
Eggplant
Zucchini
Tomatoes
Onions
Mushrooms
Olive Oil
Herbs~ oregano, basil, garlic, and salt & pepper
Baby Spinach
Mozzarella
Muddy Creek Super Power Salad
Assorted power vegetables with a house made carrot ginger vinergrette
Kale
Broccoli
Red Cabbage
Carrots
Cilantro
Almonds
Scallion
Avocado
Dressing:
2 large carrot, peeled and roughly-chopped
1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
1/ 2 cup canola oil
1 tablespoon finely-chopped fresh ginger
2 tablespoon honey
2 tablespoon white miso
Sea salt
