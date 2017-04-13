Recipes From Muddy Creek: Spicy Buffalo Chicken Salad Panini & Trail Wrap

Muddy Creek is heading to the WFMY News 2 Kitchen on Sunday's Good Morning Show!
We're making Buffalo Chicken Salad Panini and a Muddy Creek Trail Wrap.
Muddy Creek is located at 5455 Bethania Road in Winston-Salem.
You can reach them at (336) 923-8623.
Here's a link to their website.
Buffalo Chicken Salad Panini
1 lb white meat chicken, diced
Mayo
4 ribs celery, diced
1/2 cup shredded carrots
1/4 diced scallion
1/2 cup Texas Pete Buffalo Sauce
salt
Blue Cheese
Leaf Lettuce
Grill bread til golden
Top with 1 scoop buffalo chicken salad
Sprinkle with 2 TB Blue Cheese
Add lettuce and top with second slice of grilled bread
Slice, serve and enjoy!
Muddy Creek Cafe Granola
4 cups rolled oats
1/2 cup walnuts
1/2 cup slivered almonds
1/4 cup sunflower seeds
1/2 butter cup melted butter
1/2 cup maple syrup
1/2 tsp cinnamon
Mix dry ingredients.
Mix melted butter with maple syrup and cinnamon.
Spread oat mix on baking sheet and toss with butter mix.
Bake at 300 for 20 minute; stir after 10 minutes.
Muddy Creek Trail Wrap
Whole wheat wrap
Natural peanut butter
Bananas
Muddy Creek Granola
Honey
