Recipes From Muddy Creek: Spicy Buffalo Chicken Salad Panini & Trail Wrap

Muddy Creek is heading to the WFMY News 2 Kitchen on Sunday's Good Morning Show!

We're making Buffalo Chicken Salad Panini and a Muddy Creek Trail Wrap.

Muddy Creek is located at 5455 Bethania Road in Winston-Salem.

You can reach them at (336) 923-8623.

Here's a link to their website.

Buffalo Chicken Salad Panini

1 lb white meat chicken, diced

Mayo

4 ribs celery, diced

1/2 cup shredded carrots

1/4 diced scallion

1/2 cup Texas Pete Buffalo Sauce

salt

Blue Cheese

Leaf Lettuce

Grill bread til golden

Top with 1 scoop buffalo chicken salad

Sprinkle with 2 TB Blue Cheese

Add lettuce and top with second slice of grilled bread

Slice, serve and enjoy!

Muddy Creek Cafe Granola

4 cups rolled oats

1/2 cup walnuts

1/2 cup slivered almonds

1/4 cup sunflower seeds

1/2 butter cup melted butter

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/2 tsp cinnamon

Mix dry ingredients.

Mix melted butter with maple syrup and cinnamon.

Spread oat mix on baking sheet and toss with butter mix.

Bake at 300 for 20 minute; stir after 10 minutes.

Muddy Creek Trail Wrap

Whole wheat wrap

Natural peanut butter

Bananas

Muddy Creek Granola

Honey

Copyright 2017 WFMY