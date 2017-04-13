WFMY
Close

Recipes From Muddy Creek: Spicy Buffalo Chicken Salad Panini & Trail Wrap

WFMY , WFMY 9:35 AM. EDT April 13, 2017

Muddy Creek is heading to the WFMY News 2 Kitchen on Sunday's Good Morning Show!

We're making Buffalo Chicken Salad Panini and a Muddy Creek Trail Wrap.

Muddy Creek is located at 5455 Bethania Road in Winston-Salem.

You can reach them at (336) 923-8623.

Here's a link to their website.

Buffalo Chicken Salad Panini

1 lb white meat chicken, diced

Mayo

4 ribs celery, diced

1/2 cup shredded carrots

1/4 diced scallion

1/2 cup Texas Pete Buffalo Sauce

salt 

 

Blue Cheese

Leaf Lettuce

 

Grill bread til golden 

Top with 1 scoop buffalo chicken salad

Sprinkle with 2 TB Blue Cheese

Add lettuce and top with second slice of grilled bread

Slice, serve and enjoy! 

 

Muddy Creek Cafe Granola

4 cups rolled oats

1/2 cup walnuts

1/2 cup slivered almonds

1/4 cup sunflower seeds

 

1/2 butter cup melted butter

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/2 tsp cinnamon

 

Mix dry ingredients.

Mix melted butter with maple syrup and cinnamon. 

Spread oat mix on baking sheet and toss with butter mix. 

Bake at 300 for 20 minute; stir after 10 minutes.

 

Muddy Creek Trail Wrap

Whole wheat wrap

Natural peanut butter

 

Bananas

Muddy Creek Granola

Honey

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories