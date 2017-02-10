Recipes From My Girls Catering: Grilled Chicken And Rice & Chicken Vegetable Soup

(Photo: Colin, Kayla)

My Girls Catering is coming on the Good Morning Show Sunday! Sonya Boulware is making grilled chicken and rice & chicken vegetable soup.

You can contact Sonya at 336-580-2306 or find her at 2300 West Meadowview Road, Greensboro, NC 27406.

Grilled Chicken & Rice

1 lb Chicken breast tenders

1 Whole onion

1 Bell pepper

1 lb Mushroom

1 lb White rice

In a pot of two cups of water boil your rice until it is tender. Slice your onion and bell pepper saute them in olive oil and a little salt and pepper. In a separate saucepan Grill your chicken with olive oil until done. Remove the chicken from the pan allow it to rest for 5 minutes and then slice.

Plate and serve.

Chicken vegetable soup

1 lb Chicken Tenders

2 lb frozen mixed veggies

1 lb Macaroni Noodles (or any kind you prefer)

1 Chopped Onion

Pinch of Basil

Pinch of Oregano

Pinch of Salt

Pinch of Red Pepper Flakes

Boil the chicken tenders in salted water for approximately 45 minutes or until tender. Boil your macaroni noodles in a separate pot until tender. Drain your noodles rinse them with cold water. And the vegetables to the pot with ½ cup of water and two cups of chicken broth allow the veggies to cook for 20 minutes at the macaroni noodles and tenders to the pot along with your chopped onion basil oregano salt and pepper. Allow items to simmer for 15 minutes. Ready to serve.

