Recipes From Olive Garden: Chicken Margherita & Fettucine Alfredo

Olive Garden is coming on the Good Morning Show on Saturday.

They will be making Chicken Margherita from the new Tastes of the Mediterranean menu which features flavorful dishes inspired by Italy’s Mediterranean coast. These dishes offer ingredients that are full of flavor! You'll find fresh vegetables, citrus, garlic and capers. The dishes are also under 600 calories!

Olive Garden will also recreate one of their most popular pasta classics – Fettucine Alfredo!

Here are some of their locations in the Triad area:



Greensboro

3000 Gate City Blvd

(336) 854-7094



High Point

4006 Brian Jordan Place

(336) 841-5066



Burlington

1770 Glidewell Drive

(336) 584-1171



Winston-Salem

170 Hanes Mall Circle

(336) 765-9008

Olive Garden’s Alfredo Sauce

Ingredients:

· 3 oz wt butter

· 1 TBSP Garlic

· 2 TBSP All Purpose Flour

· 1 1/2 cup milk

· 1 1/2 cup heavy cream

· 1/2 cup imported Parmesan cheese, grated

· 1/2 cup imported Romano cheese, grated

· Salt and black pepper to taste

Directions:

· Sautee the butter and garlic in a saucepan on medium heat. Cook for 1 minute, stirring occasionally.

· Add the remaining ingredients to saucepan and stir occasionally until the sauce begins to simmer. Remove from heat.

· Serve the Alfredo sauce with your Pot Pie or over your favorite pasta, like fettuccine, linguine or bow tie.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Serving size: 4

Chicken Margherita

Inspired by Olive Garden’s Tastes of the Mediterranean menu



A delicious combination of grilled chicken breasts topped with fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, basil pesto and a lemon garlic sauce, served with parmesan crusted zucchini.

Ingredients

Grilled Chicken

· 4 chicken breasts

· 4 tablespoon of basil pesto

· 2 cups of shredded mozzarella

· 1 tablespoon of olive oil

Parmesan Crusted Zucchini

· 1 large zucchini, cut in half then sliced into 1 inch planks

· 2 1/2 cups of grated parmesan

· 2 cups of basil pesto

· 2 cups of bread crumbs

· 1/2 tablespoon of lemon juice

· 2 tablespoon olive oil

Lemon Garlic Sauce

· 2 tablespoon olive oil

· 1 medium onion, diced

· 1/2 cup white wine

· 3 cloves garlic, crushed

· 3 tablespoon parsley, finely chopped

· 1 pinch crushed red pepper

· 4 tablespoons of butter

· 1 cup of grape tomatoes, cut in half

· 1/2 tablespoon of lemon juice

Directions

· Heat oven to 375 degrees.

· Lay sliced zucchini planks side by side in lightly greased baking pan.

· Mix basil pesto and lemon juice together, and distribute mixture evenly over each plank.

· Toss parmesan cheese and bread crumbs together in a medium-sized bowl, and distribute mixture evenly over each plank. Set aside.

· Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil in an oven-safe skillet, and heat to medium-high.

· Place chicken breasts in skillet, and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side until golden brown. Remove from heat.

· Top chicken with mozzarella cheese, and cover pan with aluminum foil. Cook in oven until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees, and cheese is completely melted.

· Place zucchini in the oven and cook for 4-5 minutes, or until lightly browned.

· Meanwhile, heat remaining olive oil in large sauté pan over medium heat.

· Add onion and sauté for 2 minutes.

· Add garlic and sauté for 1 minute; do not brown. Add tomatoes, butter, lemon juice, wine, red pepper, salt and pepper and let wine reduce by half, about 2 minutes.

· Remove chicken and zucchini from the oven. Top chicken with basil pesto.

· Transfer parmesan crusted zucchini and chicken to plate.

· Top zucchini and chicken with lemon garlic sauce.

· Enjoy!

Recipe serves 4.

