Recipes From Olive Garden: Chicken Margherita & Shrimp Scampi

Chicken Margherita & Shrimp Scampi (Photo: Olive Garden)

Olive Garden is joining the Good Morning Show Saturday! General Manager Ron Smith is making chicken margheria and shrimp scampi.

If you're interested in visiting, they're located at 3000 High Point Road, Greensboro, NC 27403.

You can also call (336) 854-7094.

Chicken Margherita

A delicious combination of grilled chicken breasts topped with fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, basil pesto and a lemon garlic sauce, served with parmesan crusted zucchini.

Ingredients

Grilled Chicken

4 chicken breasts

4 tablespoon of basil pesto

2 cups of shredded mozzarella

1 tablespoon of olive oil

Parmesan Crusted Zucchini

1 large zucchini, cut in half then sliced into 1 inch planks

2 1/2 cups of grated parmesan

2 cups of basil pesto

2 cups of bread crumbs

1/2 tablespoon of lemon juice

2 tablespoon olive oil

Lemon Garlic Sauce

2 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

1/2 cup white wine

3 cloves garlic, crushed

3 tablespoon parsley, finely chopped

1 pinch crushed red pepper

4 tablespoons of butter

1 cup of grape tomatoes, cut in half

1/2 tablespoon of lemon juice

Directions

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

Lay sliced zucchini planks side by side in lightly greased baking pan.

Mix basil pesto and lemon juice together, and distribute mixture evenly over each plank.

Toss parmesan cheese and bread crumbs together in a medium-sized bowl, and distribute mixture evenly over each plank. Set aside.

Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil in an oven-safe skillet, and heat to medium-high.

Place chicken breasts in skillet, and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side until golden brown. Remove from heat.

Top chicken with mozzarella cheese, and cover pan with aluminum foil. Cook in oven until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees, and cheese is completely melted.

Place zucchini in the oven and cook for 4-5 minutes, or until lightly browned.

Meanwhile, heat remaining olive oil in large sauté pan over medium heat.

Add onion and sauté for 2 minutes.

Add garlic and sauté for 1 minute; do not brown. Add tomatoes, butter, lemon juice, wine, red pepper, salt and pepper and let wine reduce by half, about 2 minutes.

Remove chicken and zucchini from the oven. Top chicken with basil pesto.

Transfer parmesan crusted zucchini and chicken to plate.

Top zucchini and chicken with lemon garlic sauce.

Enjoy!

Recipe serves 4.

Shrimp Scampi

Inspired by Olive Garden’s Shrimp Scampi, a Lighter Italian Fare menu item



A delicious combination of shrimp sautéed in garlic sauce, tossed with asparagus, tomatoes and angel hair pasta.

Ingredients

1 1/2 lb. medium fresh shrimp, shelled

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

1/2 cup white wine

3 cloves garlic, crushed

3 Tbsp. parsley, finely chopped

1 pinch crushed red pepper

4 oz. butter

½ cup of tomatoes, diced

3 oz. asparagus, cut into 1 inch stems

1/2 lb. angel hair pasta, cooked

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Cook angel hair pasta according to instructions.

Once pasta is cooked, drain and set it aside.

Heat the olive oil in large sauté pan over medium heat.

Add onion and sauté for 2 minutes.

Add garlic and sauté for 1 minute; do not brown. Add asparagus, tomatoes, butter, wine, red pepper, salt and pepper and let wine reduce by half, about 2 minutes.

Add shrimp and cook 1-2 minutes until shrimp is fully cooked and reaches an internal temperature of 150 degrees.

Transfer pasta to plate and top with shrimp mixture.

Sprinkle with chopped parsley.

Enjoy!

Recipe serves 4

(© 2017 WFMY)