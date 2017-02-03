Recipes From Reto's Kitchen: Baked Avocado With Farm Egg & Tuna Tartare On Crispy Wontons

(Photo: Colin, Kayla)

Reto's Kitchen is joining the Good Morning Show Saturday! Chef Reto is making Baked Avocado with an egg and chives Tuna Tartare on crispy wonton squares.

If you'd like to visit Reto's Kitchen, please make an appointment. They're located at 600 S. Elam Ave, Greensboro, NC 27403.

You can call (336) 274-0499.

Baked Avocado with an Egg and Chives

Serving Size : 2

-------- ------------ --------------------------------

2 ripe avocados

4 fresh eggs

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon chopped chives

salt and pepper -- to taste

small strainer, small bowl

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Slice the avocados in half, and take out the pit.

Scoop out about two tablespoons of flesh from the center of the avocado, just enough so the egg will fit snugly in the center.

Place the avocados in a small baking dish. Do your best to make sure they fit tightly.

Crack an egg into a small strainer set over a bowl, let white drip a bit

Then place one in each avocado half.

Make sure the egg yolk stays in the avocado cavity

Place in the oven and bake for 15 to 20 minutes.

Cooking time will depend on the size of your eggs and avocados.

Just make sure the egg whites are set.

Remove from oven, then season with pepper, chives

Tuna Tartare on Crispy Wonton Squares

Serving Size : 36

3/4 teaspoon Ginger Root -- minced

2 1/2 tablespoons Soy Sauce, low sodium -- or Gluten free soy

1 tablespoon Sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons Sesame Oil

1 teaspoon sriracha

1 each tuna saku block

WONTONS

1/2 package wonton -- cut into 4 squares

1 cup Peanut Oil -- for frying

mix ingredients for thai tartare

cut tuna in small 1/4" dices

toss well

place in fridge for 3 hours to marinate

preheat oven to 375 degrees.

cut wontons in squares and spread on half sheet pan(s) in single layer, with plenty of space.

spray with peanut oil and put in oven.

When the oil starts bubbling (about 2 minutes), set timer for 6 minutes.

Rotate pan and set timer for another 6 minutes. Remove when golden brown (might need another 2 minutes).

let oil drain off by setting them on their side in a small container lined with a paper towel

