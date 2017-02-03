WFMY
Recipes From Reto's Kitchen: Baked Avocado With Farm Egg & Tuna Tartare On Crispy Wontons

WFMY , WFMY 1:11 AM. EST February 04, 2017

Reto's Kitchen is joining the Good Morning Show Saturday! Chef Reto is making Baked Avocado with an egg and chives Tuna Tartare on crispy wonton squares.

If you'd like to visit Reto's Kitchen, please make an appointment. They're located at 600 S. Elam Ave, Greensboro, NC 27403.

You can call (336) 274-0499.

 

Baked Avocado with an Egg and Chives

Serving Size  : 2    

 

--------  ------------  --------------------------------

  2                     ripe avocados

  4                     fresh eggs

     1/8      teaspoon  pepper

  1         tablespoon  chopped chives

                        salt and pepper -- to taste

                        small strainer, small bowl

 

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

 

Slice the avocados in half, and take out the pit. 

Scoop out about two tablespoons of flesh from the center of the avocado, just enough so the egg will fit snugly in the center.

 

Place the avocados in a small baking dish. Do your best to make sure they fit tightly.

 

Crack an egg into a small strainer set over a bowl, let white drip a bit

Then place one in each avocado half. 

Make sure the egg yolk stays in the avocado cavity

 

Place in the oven and bake for 15 to 20 minutes. 

Cooking time will depend on the size of your eggs and avocados. 

Just make sure the egg whites are set.

 

Remove from oven, then season with pepper, chives

 

 

Tuna Tartare on Crispy Wonton Squares

Serving Size  : 36  

     3/4      teaspoon  Ginger Root -- minced

  2 1/2    tablespoons  Soy Sauce, low sodium -- or Gluten free soy

  1         tablespoon  Sugar

  1 1/2    tablespoons  Sesame Oil

  1           teaspoon  sriracha

  1               each  tuna saku block

                        WONTONS

     1/2       package  wonton -- cut into 4 squares

  1                cup  Peanut Oil -- for frying

                        

 

mix ingredients for thai tartare

cut tuna in small 1/4" dices

toss well

place in fridge for 3 hours to marinate

 

preheat oven to 375 degrees.

cut wontons in squares and spread on half sheet pan(s) in single layer, with plenty of space.

spray with peanut oil and put in oven.

When the oil starts bubbling (about 2 minutes), set timer for 6 minutes. 

Rotate pan and set timer for another 6 minutes.  Remove when golden brown (might need another 2 minutes).

let oil drain off by setting them on their side in a small container lined with a paper towel

 

 

