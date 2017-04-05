Recipes From Sweet Potatoes: Classic Eggs Benedict

Sweet Potatoes is coming on the Good Morning Show on Saturday! They're whipping up a delicious classic eggs benedict recipe.

They're located at 529 North Trade Street in Winston-Salem. You can call them at (336) 727-4844.

Here's a link to their website: http://www.sweetpotatoes.ws/

Classic Eggs Benedict

8 eggs

2 tbs. white vinegar

4 sweet potato biscuits cut split

8 slices of country ham

1 recipe of creamy Pimento Cheese Fondue

Bacon bits for garnish

For the poached eggs, fill a skillet or heavy saucepan with 2-3 inches of water. Add the water and bring to a simmer. Carefully break the eggs into the water. Cook for about three minutes until the whites are firm but the yolks are still soft.

In a hot skillet or griddle top melt a little butter and toast the biscuits. Remove to platter and add the country ham to the hot skillet and cook about one minute on each side. Place a slice of ham on each biscuit slice and top each with a poached egg. Add the cheese sauce on top and garnish with bacon bits.

Pimento Cheese Fondue

2 tbs. butter melted

1/4 c. flour

1 c. chicken stock

2 c. heavy cream

1 bay leaf

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1/4 tsp white pepper

1/2 tsp ground mustard

3/4 tsp. smoked paprika

1/4 tsp. sugar

pinch of cayenne

1 1/2 c. shredded yellow cheddar

1/4 c. drained chopped pimento

In a medium sauce pan, combine butter, flour, heat without browning. Slowly whisk in the stock and the heavy cream. Bring to a simmer and add the bay lead, nutmeg, white pepper, mustard, paprika, garlic, sugar, cayenne. Add the cheddar cheese. Stir until cheese has melted. Cook for about 10 minutes or until flour taste has gone. Remove from heat and fold in the pimentos.

