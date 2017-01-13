Recipes From Sweet Potatoes: Collard Green Pesto & Bayou Pasta Bowl

Sweet Potatoes is making a special appearance on the Good Morning Show Sunday. They're making Collard Green Pesto and a Bayou Pasta Bowl.
If you want to check them out, head over to 529 Trade St NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.
Their phone number is (336) 727-4844.
Bayou Pasta Bowl
3/4 bowl penne pasta
3 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup oil or bacon grease
3/4 coup diced andouille sausage
1 lb large shrimp, peeled and deveined
3/4 lb crawfish tail meat, chopped
1 teaspoon creole seasoning
1/2 cup cup chicken stock or broth
1/2 cup collard green pesto
1/2 cup heavy cream
1/4 cup parmesan cheese
Collard Green Pesto
4 cups chopped cleaned collard greens, firmly packed in cup
1/2 cup parmesan cheese
1/2 cup fresh basil
1/4 cup fresh mint
1/2 cup toasted pecans
2 tsp. texas pete sriracha/or texas pete
4 tbs. cider vinegar
2 tsp. salt
2 tsp. sugar
2 tsp. fresh garlic
1 tsp. lemon juice
1 cup olive oil
(© 2017 WFMY)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs