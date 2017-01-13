Recipes From Sweet Potatoes: Collard Green Pesto & Bayou Pasta Bowl

Sweet Potatoes is making a special appearance on the Good Morning Show Sunday. They're making Collard Green Pesto and a Bayou Pasta Bowl.

If you want to check them out, head over to 529 Trade St NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.

Their phone number is (336) 727-4844.

Bayou Pasta Bowl

3/4 bowl penne pasta

3 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup oil or bacon grease

3/4 coup diced andouille sausage

1 lb large shrimp, peeled and deveined

3/4 lb crawfish tail meat, chopped

1 teaspoon creole seasoning

1/2 cup cup chicken stock or broth

1/2 cup collard green pesto

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup parmesan cheese

Collard Green Pesto

4 cups chopped cleaned collard greens, firmly packed in cup

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

1/2 cup fresh basil

1/4 cup fresh mint

1/2 cup toasted pecans

2 tsp. texas pete sriracha/or texas pete

4 tbs. cider vinegar

2 tsp. salt

2 tsp. sugar

2 tsp. fresh garlic

1 tsp. lemon juice

1 cup olive oil

