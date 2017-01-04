Recipes From Wolfgang Puck: Giacomo's Sweet Italian Sausage & Smoked Salmon Benedict

Chef Matthew Culpepper from Wolfgang Puck Kitchen + Bar is joining Faith Abubey and Ed Matthews on the Good Morning Show on Saturday.

If you want to check them out, they're in Friendly Center, 607 Green Valley Rd, Greensboro. or you can reach them by calling (336) 854-0303.

Prep Grits, Hoop Cheese

Yield 3 Quarts

Shelf Life 2 Days

Ingredients

3 cups Grits, Guilford Mills

10 cups Water

5 cups Milk

6 wt. oz. Butter

2 ea Bay Leaves

½ cup Mascarpone

1 lb Hoop Cheese, grated

1 Tbsp Lemon Juice

As Needed Kosher Salt

Method

Heat Water, Milk and Bay Leaves in medium rondo pot until boiling

Season Water with Salt as you would for cooking pasta

Bring Water to simmer and add the Grits slowly, whisking too incorporate

Cover pot and cook over low heat for 20-30 minutes, stirring frequently until fully cooked

Whisk in Butter, Mascarpone, and Cheese after Grits have cooked and are still hot

Adjust Seasoning as Needed

Reserve warm for later use or cool properly

Label, date and refrigerate

