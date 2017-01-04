WFMY
Recipes From Wolfgang Puck: Giacomo's Sweet Italian Sausage & Smoked Salmon Benedict

WFMY , WFMY 7:21 AM. EST January 04, 2017

Chef Matthew Culpepper from Wolfgang Puck Kitchen + Bar is joining Faith Abubey and Ed Matthews on the Good Morning Show on Saturday.

If you want to check them out, they're in Friendly Center, 607 Green Valley Rd, Greensboro. or you can reach them by calling (336) 854-0303.

 

Prep                 Grits, Hoop Cheese

Yield                3 Quarts

Shelf Life         2 Days

 

Ingredients

3          cups                 Grits, Guilford Mills

            10        cups                 Water

            5          cups                 Milk

6          wt. oz.              Butter

2          ea                    Bay Leaves

½         cup                  Mascarpone

1          lb                     Hoop Cheese, grated

1          Tbsp                 Lemon Juice

As Needed                   Kosher Salt

          

Method 

Heat Water, Milk and Bay Leaves in medium rondo pot until boiling

Season Water with Salt as you would for cooking pasta

Bring Water to simmer and add the Grits slowly, whisking too incorporate

Cover pot and cook over low heat for 20-30 minutes, stirring frequently until fully cooked

Whisk in Butter, Mascarpone, and Cheese after Grits have cooked and are still hot

Adjust Seasoning as Needed

Reserve warm for later use or cool properly

Label, date and refrigerate

