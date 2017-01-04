Recipes From Wolfgang Puck: Giacomo's Sweet Italian Sausage & Smoked Salmon Benedict

Chef Matthew Culpepper from Wolfgang Puck Kitchen + Bar is joining Faith Abubey and Ed Matthews on the Good Morning Show on Saturday.
If you want to check them out, they're in Friendly Center, 607 Green Valley Rd, Greensboro. or you can reach them by calling (336) 854-0303.
Prep Grits, Hoop Cheese
Yield 3 Quarts
Shelf Life 2 Days
Ingredients
3 cups Grits, Guilford Mills
10 cups Water
5 cups Milk
6 wt. oz. Butter
2 ea Bay Leaves
½ cup Mascarpone
1 lb Hoop Cheese, grated
1 Tbsp Lemon Juice
As Needed Kosher Salt
Method
Heat Water, Milk and Bay Leaves in medium rondo pot until boiling
Season Water with Salt as you would for cooking pasta
Bring Water to simmer and add the Grits slowly, whisking too incorporate
Cover pot and cook over low heat for 20-30 minutes, stirring frequently until fully cooked
Whisk in Butter, Mascarpone, and Cheese after Grits have cooked and are still hot
Adjust Seasoning as Needed
Reserve warm for later use or cool properly
Label, date and refrigerate
