Recipes From Wolfgang Puck Kitchen + Bar: Giacomos Sweet Italian Sausage & Smoked Salmon Benedict

Wolfgang Puck Kitchen + Bar is coming on the Good Morning Show Saturday! Chef Matthew Culpepper and Paul Clonger will be joining Meghann Mollerus and Ed Matthews in the WFMY News 2 Kitchen. They're whipping up a lot of delicious breakfast foods!
If you want to visit Wolfgang Puck Kitchen + Bar, they're located at: 607 Green Valley Rd, Greensboro, NC 27408.
Their phone number is: (336) 854-0301.
Here's a link to their website: https://wolfgangpuck.com/
Blue Crab Hollandaise
Yield 5 cups
Shelf Life 1 service
Ingredients
9 each Egg Yolks
1 Tbsp Lemon Juice
¼ cup Water
27 fl oz Butter, Clarified
½ lb Crab Meat, picked
2 Tbsp Chives, minced
Method
In a stainless-steel bowl whisk Egg Yolks, Lemon Juice and Water
Place Bowl over water bath and cook until thickened, whisking constantly
Heat Crab Meat on sizzle platter to bring to just over room temperature
Fold in Crab Meat to Hollandaise and add Hot Sauce, Salt, Pepper, and Chives
Adjust seasoning with Lemon Juice as needed
Smoked Salmon Benedict
Ingredients
1 each Buttermilk Biscuit, split in half
2 tsp Butter
2 wt. oz. Smoked Salmon
3 fl. oz. Blue Crab Hollandaise *see prep recipe*
¼ tsp Espelette Pepper
2 each Eggs, poached
1 tsp Chives, minced
1 side Breakfast Potatoes
Banana Anglaise
Yield 1 quart
Shelf Life
Ingredients
430 grams Banana Puree
300 grams Milk
100 grams Banana Liquor
100 grams Egg Yolks
215 grams Sugar
Method
Bring Banana Puree, Milk, and Banana Liquor to a boil
Temper in Yolks and Sugar
Cook in a double boiler to 180*F
Strain and Cool
Label and date
Beignets
Ingredients
4 fl. oz Beignet Batter, ½ oz scoop*see prep recipe*
2 fl. oz. Banana Anglaise *see prep recipe
As Needed Coffee Sugar *see prep recipe*
As Needed Powdered Sugar
Yield 1 6th pan
Shelf Life 2 days
Ingredients
510 grams Ricotta
8 each Eggs
450 grams Muscato
2 each Vanilla Beans, scraped
14 grams Vanilla Extract
140 grams Sugar
800 grams AP Flour
28 grams Baking Powder
6 grams Salt
Method
In a Robot Coup – process the Ricotta and Half the Eggs until completely smooth
Add remaining Eggs, Moscato, Vanilla Beans and Extract – Mix until combine
Sift dry ingredients and fold into wet ingredients
Label and date
Buttermilk Biscuits
Yield 1.5 Sheet Tray
Ingredients
934g AP Flour
4g Baking Soda
34g Baking Powder(aluminum free)
14g Kosher Salt
255g Unsalted Butter, very cold, small cubes
3c Buttermilk
Method
Add all dry ingrediants to food processer and pulse until crumble consistency. Add buttermilk until just combined. It should be very wet, if it seams dry add a little more buttermilk. Turn out on floured surface and PAT do not roll with rolling pin until its about ½ inch thick. Fold dough 5 times and press until around 1 inch thick. Cut with cutter. If softer sides are desired place touching, cruncher sides separate by ¼ inch. Bake at 450 12-15 minutes.
Coffee Sugar
Yield 4 Quarts
Shelf Life 3 Days
Ingredients
X1
1 oz Instant Coffee, finely ground and sifted
2.25 lbs Granulated Sugar
Method
Whisk all ingredients together until evenly incorporated
Label and date
Grits, Hoop Cheese
Yield 3 Quarts
Shelf Life 2 Days
Ingredients
3 cups Grits, Guilford Mills
10 cups Water
5 cups Milk
6 wt. oz. Butter
2 ea Bay Leaves
½ cup Mascarpone
1 lb Hoop Cheese, grated
1 Tbsp Lemon Juice
As Needed Kosher Salt
Method
Heat Water, Milk and Bay Leaves in medium rondo pot until boiling
Season Water with Salt as you would for cooking pasta
Bring Water to simmer and add the Grits slowly, whisking too incorporate
Cover pot and cook over low heat for 20-30 minutes, stirring frequently until fully cooked
Whisk in Butter, Mascarpone, and Cheese after Grits have cooked and are still hot
Adjust Seasoning as Needed
Reserve warm for later use or cool properly
Label, date and refrigerate
