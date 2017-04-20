Recipes From Wolfgang Puck Kitchen + Bar: Giacomos Sweet Italian Sausage & Smoked Salmon Benedict

(Photo: Colin, Kayla)

Wolfgang Puck Kitchen + Bar is coming on the Good Morning Show Saturday! Chef Matthew Culpepper and Paul Clonger will be joining Meghann Mollerus and Ed Matthews in the WFMY News 2 Kitchen. They're whipping up a lot of delicious breakfast foods!

If you want to visit Wolfgang Puck Kitchen + Bar, they're located at: 607 Green Valley Rd, Greensboro, NC 27408.

Their phone number is: (336) 854-0301.

Here's a link to their website: https://wolfgangpuck.com/

Blue Crab Hollandaise

Yield 5 cups

Shelf Life 1 service

Ingredients

9 each Egg Yolks

1 Tbsp Lemon Juice

¼ cup Water

27 fl oz Butter, Clarified

½ lb Crab Meat, picked

2 Tbsp Chives, minced

Method

In a stainless-steel bowl whisk Egg Yolks, Lemon Juice and Water

Place Bowl over water bath and cook until thickened, whisking constantly

Heat Crab Meat on sizzle platter to bring to just over room temperature

Fold in Crab Meat to Hollandaise and add Hot Sauce, Salt, Pepper, and Chives

Adjust seasoning with Lemon Juice as needed

Smoked Salmon Benedict

Ingredients

1 each Buttermilk Biscuit, split in half

2 tsp Butter

2 wt. oz. Smoked Salmon

3 fl. oz. Blue Crab Hollandaise *see prep recipe*

¼ tsp Espelette Pepper

2 each Eggs, poached

1 tsp Chives, minced

1 side Breakfast Potatoes

Banana Anglaise

Yield 1 quart

Shelf Life

Ingredients

430 grams Banana Puree

300 grams Milk

100 grams Banana Liquor

100 grams Egg Yolks

215 grams Sugar

Method

Bring Banana Puree, Milk, and Banana Liquor to a boil

Temper in Yolks and Sugar

Cook in a double boiler to 180*F

Strain and Cool

Label and date

Beignets

Ingredients

4 fl. oz Beignet Batter, ½ oz scoop*see prep recipe*

2 fl. oz. Banana Anglaise *see prep recipe

As Needed Coffee Sugar *see prep recipe*

As Needed Powdered Sugar

Yield 1 6th pan

Shelf Life 2 days

Ingredients

510 grams Ricotta

8 each Eggs

450 grams Muscato

2 each Vanilla Beans, scraped

14 grams Vanilla Extract

140 grams Sugar

800 grams AP Flour

28 grams Baking Powder

6 grams Salt

Method

In a Robot Coup – process the Ricotta and Half the Eggs until completely smooth

Add remaining Eggs, Moscato, Vanilla Beans and Extract – Mix until combine

Sift dry ingredients and fold into wet ingredients

Label and date

Buttermilk Biscuits

Yield 1.5 Sheet Tray

Ingredients

934g AP Flour

4g Baking Soda

34g Baking Powder(aluminum free)

14g Kosher Salt

255g Unsalted Butter, very cold, small cubes

3c Buttermilk

Method

Add all dry ingrediants to food processer and pulse until crumble consistency. Add buttermilk until just combined. It should be very wet, if it seams dry add a little more buttermilk. Turn out on floured surface and PAT do not roll with rolling pin until its about ½ inch thick. Fold dough 5 times and press until around 1 inch thick. Cut with cutter. If softer sides are desired place touching, cruncher sides separate by ¼ inch. Bake at 450 12-15 minutes.

Coffee Sugar

Yield 4 Quarts

Shelf Life 3 Days

Ingredients

X1

1 oz Instant Coffee, finely ground and sifted

2.25 lbs Granulated Sugar

Method

Whisk all ingredients together until evenly incorporated

Label and date

Grits, Hoop Cheese

Yield 3 Quarts

Shelf Life 2 Days

Ingredients

3 cups Grits, Guilford Mills

10 cups Water

5 cups Milk

6 wt. oz. Butter

2 ea Bay Leaves

½ cup Mascarpone

1 lb Hoop Cheese, grated

1 Tbsp Lemon Juice

As Needed Kosher Salt

Method

Heat Water, Milk and Bay Leaves in medium rondo pot until boiling

Season Water with Salt as you would for cooking pasta

Bring Water to simmer and add the Grits slowly, whisking too incorporate

Cover pot and cook over low heat for 20-30 minutes, stirring frequently until fully cooked

Whisk in Butter, Mascarpone, and Cheese after Grits have cooked and are still hot

Adjust Seasoning as Needed

Reserve warm for later use or cool properly

Label, date and refrigerate

