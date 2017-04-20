WFMY
Recipes From Wolfgang Puck Kitchen + Bar: Giacomos Sweet Italian Sausage & Smoked Salmon Benedict

WFMY , WFMY 10:02 AM. EDT April 20, 2017

Wolfgang Puck Kitchen + Bar is coming on the Good Morning Show Saturday! Chef Matthew Culpepper and Paul Clonger will be joining Meghann Mollerus and Ed Matthews in the WFMY News 2 Kitchen. They're whipping up a lot of delicious breakfast foods!

If you want to visit Wolfgang Puck Kitchen + Bar, they're located at: 607 Green Valley Rd, Greensboro, NC 27408.

Their phone number is: (336) 854-0301.

Here's a link to their website: https://wolfgangpuck.com/

 

Blue Crab Hollandaise

Yield                5 cups

Shelf Life         1 service

 

Ingredients

9          each                Egg Yolks

1          Tbsp                 Lemon Juice

¼          cup                  Water

27        fl oz                  Butter, Clarified

½         lb                     Crab Meat, picked

2          Tbsp                 Chives, minced

 

 

Method

In a stainless-steel bowl whisk Egg Yolks, Lemon Juice and Water

Place Bowl over water bath and cook until thickened, whisking constantly

Heat Crab Meat on sizzle platter to bring to just over room temperature

Fold in Crab Meat to Hollandaise and add Hot Sauce, Salt, Pepper, and Chives

Adjust seasoning with Lemon Juice as needed

 

Smoked Salmon Benedict

Ingredients

1          each                Buttermilk Biscuit, split in half

2          tsp                   Butter

2          wt. oz.              Smoked Salmon

3          fl. oz.                Blue Crab Hollandaise *see prep recipe*

¼          tsp                   Espelette Pepper

2          each                Eggs, poached

1          tsp                   Chives, minced

1          side                  Breakfast Potatoes

 

Banana Anglaise

Yield                1 quart

Shelf Life        

 

Ingredients

430      grams              Banana Puree

300      grams              Milk

100      grams              Banana Liquor

100      grams              Egg Yolks

215      grams              Sugar

 

 

Method 

Bring Banana Puree, Milk, and Banana Liquor to a boil

Temper in Yolks and Sugar

Cook in a double boiler to 180*F

Strain and Cool

Label and date

 

Beignets                        

Ingredients

4          fl. oz                 Beignet Batter, ½ oz scoop*see prep recipe*

2          fl. oz.               Banana Anglaise *see prep recipe

As Needed                   Coffee Sugar *see prep recipe*

As Needed                   Powdered Sugar

 

Yield                                        1 6th pan

Shelf Life                                 2 days

 

Ingredients

510      grams              Ricotta

8          each                Eggs

450      grams              Muscato

2          each                Vanilla Beans, scraped

14        grams              Vanilla Extract

140      grams              Sugar

800      grams              AP Flour

28        grams              Baking Powder

6          grams              Salt                

Method 

In a Robot Coup – process the Ricotta and Half the Eggs until completely smooth

Add remaining Eggs, Moscato, Vanilla Beans and Extract – Mix until combine

Sift dry ingredients and fold into wet ingredients

Label and date

 

Buttermilk Biscuits

Yield                            1.5 Sheet Tray

 

Ingredients

 

934g AP Flour

4g Baking Soda

34g Baking Powder(aluminum free)

14g Kosher Salt

255g Unsalted Butter, very cold, small cubes

3c Buttermilk

 

Method

Add all dry ingrediants to food processer and pulse until crumble consistency. Add buttermilk until just combined. It should be very wet, if it seams dry add a little more buttermilk. Turn out on floured surface and PAT do not roll with rolling pin until its about ½ inch thick. Fold dough 5 times and press until around 1 inch thick. Cut with cutter. If softer sides are desired place touching, cruncher sides separate by ¼ inch. Bake at 450 12-15 minutes.

 

Coffee Sugar

Yield                            4 Quarts

Shelf Life                     3 Days

 

Ingredients

            X1                                                                                           

1          oz                     Instant Coffee, finely ground and sifted

2.25     lbs                    Granulated Sugar                               

 

Method

Whisk all ingredients together until evenly incorporated

Label and date

 

            Grits, Hoop Cheese

Yield                3 Quarts

Shelf Life         2 Days

Ingredients

3          cups                 Grits, Guilford Mills

            10        cups                 Water

            5          cups                 Milk

6          wt. oz.              Butter

2          ea                    Bay Leaves

½         cup                  Mascarpone

1          lb                     Hoop Cheese, grated

1          Tbsp                 Lemon Juice

As Needed                   Kosher Salt

           

 

Method 

Heat Water, Milk and Bay Leaves in medium rondo pot until boiling

Season Water with Salt as you would for cooking pasta

Bring Water to simmer and add the Grits slowly, whisking too incorporate

Cover pot and cook over low heat for 20-30 minutes, stirring frequently until fully cooked

Whisk in Butter, Mascarpone, and Cheese after Grits have cooked and are still hot

Adjust Seasoning as Needed

Reserve warm for later use or cool properly

Label, date and refrigerate

 

 

