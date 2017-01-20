Recipes From Zoes Kitchen: Tossed Greek Salad, Protein Power Plate & Salmon Kabobs

Zoes Kitchen is showing you how to bring goodness into 2017 by highlighting their nutritious entrees for a fresh start to the New Year!
If you're interested in visiting Zoes Kitchen, they're located in the Friendly Center: 3352 W Friendly Ave #115, Greensboro, NC 27410.
You can also reach them at (336) 632-9080.
Their website is: http://www.zoeskitchen.com
Tossed Greek Salad
Grilled Chicken with Spice of Life Seasoning (Chicken tenders are marinated with seasoning, water, lemon juice) Greens- Romaine Lettuce and Spring Mix
Pasta Salad (Pasta shells, hand crumbled feta cheese, basil and diced tomatoes with a dash of black pepper) Caramelized Onions (Fresh cut yellow onions grilled with olive oil, and seasoned with salt and pepper) Tomatoes
Cucumbers
Red Onion
Feta
Olives
Toss with Zoës Dressing
Serve with Pita Bread
Protein Power Plate
Grilled Chicken with Spice of Life Seasoning (Chicken tenders are marinated with seasoning, water, lemon juice) Caramelized Onions (Fresh cut yellow onions grilled with olive oil, and seasoned with salt and pepper)
Slaw (Shredded cabbage, tossed in slaw dressing which is made of spice of life, canola oil, white vinegar, scallions)
Salmon Kabobs
2 charbroiled kabobs with fresh salmon
Zucchini Cucumber raita Hummus
Pita bread
Side Greek salad
