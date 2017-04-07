Recipes From Zoës Kitchen: Orzo Tabouli Salad

Erin Williams from Zoës Kitchen is joining the Good Morning Show on Sunday!
Erin is sharing tips on hosting April showers (baby/bridal) and assembling Mediterranean style party-favors. She'll also be whipping up an Orzo Tabouli Salad.
If you want to check out the restaurant, they're located at: 3352 W Friendly Ave #115 in Greensboro.
You can also call the restaurant at (336) 632-9080.
Zoës Kitchen Orzo Tabouli Salad
Ingredients:
- Orzo Pasta
- Fresh Mint- finely chopped
- Fresh Parsley- finely chopped
- Diced tomatoes- drained
- Diced cucumbers
- Lemon Vinaigrette (or your favorite vinaigrette)
- Salt to taste
- Feta cheese
Directions:
- In large mixing bowl add the vinaigrette, mint, parsley, and salt. Mix well. Add in orzo pasta, diced tomatoes, and diced cucumbers. Toss together to completely coat. Top each serving with crumbled feta cheese.
