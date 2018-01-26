Saturday Cooking with Zoe's Kitchen

Today in the WFMY News 2 Kitchen we're cooking with Zoe's Kitchen. On today's Menu: Power Grain Bowl and Ya-Ya’s Hand-Made Chocolate Cake. Enjoy!
Power Grain Bowl
- Step 1: Place scoops of our power grains, which includes lentils, quinoa, farro and rice, into a bowl.
- Step 2: Add a scoop of harissa sauce, Mediterranean relish, and tzatziki.
- Step 3: Add your favorite protein, whether it’s Mediterranean chicken, lamb kafta or harissa-marinated salmon. If you’re a vegetarian, you can leave the protein off.
- Step 4: Add cucumber slices and a bit of freshly chopped dill.
Ya-Ya’s Hand-Made Chocolate Cake
- Step 1: In a large mixing bowl, combine sifted flour, sifted sugar, sifted cocoa, and baking soda.
- Step 2: Pour water and melted butter mix over dry mix and whisk until all ingredients are fully incorporated.
- Step 3: Add buttermilk and mix gently to combine.
- Step 4: In a separate bowl, crack eggs and whisk with vanilla extract.
- Step 5: Pour eggs and vanilla into batter mix and gently whisk.
- Step 6: Pour the batter into a cake pan and bake at 300 degrees.
- Step 7: Once the cake is fully baked, we let it cool, then spread some delicious chocolate icing on top.
