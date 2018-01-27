WFMY
Close
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

Sunday Cooking with Bravo! Cucina Italiana

WFMY NEWS 2 DIGITAL , WFMY 4:57 AM. EST January 28, 2018

Linguine with Clam Sauce

 

½ oz     ladle    Blended oil                 

½ oz                 Applewood Bacon, cooked, ¼” julienne

2 tsp                Red Pepper Flakes

2 tsp                Roasted Garlic Pesto

2 oz                  Clams, Baby

1 scoop            Butter, Whole

1 Tbsp              Parm/Romano Blend

6 oz                  Linguine

1 pinch            Parsley, chopped        

 

 

Method:

In a saute pan, place oil, bacon and chili flakes, saute. Add roasted garlic pesto, saute. Add clams in shell, clam broth and alfredo, stir to compote.

 

Add baby clams, butter and Parm/Romano blend, simmer.

 

Drop linguine in pasta water to hear. Drain linguine and add to saute pan. Separate linguine and clams in pan and toss.

 

In pasta bowl, place linguine in first and top with remaining ingredients, reserving the clams in the shell.

 

Place clams in shell around noodles and garnish with parsley.

 

 

Clam Broth

16 oz Water

3 Tbsp Clam Broth Concentrate

 

Measure out 16 oz water and add concentrate, mix well.

 

 

Shrimp and Lobster Campanelle

 

2 ea.    ½ oz.    Blended Oil

2 ea.    2 oz.     Button Mushrooms, sliced

8                      Shrimp, 31/40

½ tsp                Garlic, chopped

¼ tsp                Crushed Red Pepper

2 oz.                 Lobster Meat

2 oz.                 Roma Tomatoes, diced

2 oz.                 Green Onion, cut on the bias

2 ea.    3 oz.     Lobster Ravioli Sauce

2 ea.    1 oz.     Parmesan/Romano Blend

¼ tsp.               Salt and Pepper Mix

1 scoop            Lobster Butter

7 oz.                 Campanelle

1 Tbsp              Pesto Crumbs

1 pinch            Parsley, chopped       

 

                       

Method:

Heat oil in pan.

Add mushrooms and sear.

Add shrimp, cook halfway and flip.

Add garlic and crushed pepper, sauté.

Add lobster, tomatoes and green peppers, sauté.

Add lobster ravioli sauce and parm/romano.

Season with salt and pepper.

Add lobster butter, stir to incorporate.

Drop pasta in pasta water until hot, drain and add to pan.

Toss well and place pasta on a plate.

Garnish with pesto crumbs and chopped parsley.

 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories