Sunday Cooking with Bravo! Cucina Italiana

Linguine with Clam Sauce

½ oz ladle Blended oil

½ oz Applewood Bacon, cooked, ¼” julienne

2 tsp Red Pepper Flakes

2 tsp Roasted Garlic Pesto

2 oz Clams, Baby

1 scoop Butter, Whole

1 Tbsp Parm/Romano Blend

6 oz Linguine

1 pinch Parsley, chopped

Method:

In a saute pan, place oil, bacon and chili flakes, saute. Add roasted garlic pesto, saute. Add clams in shell, clam broth and alfredo, stir to compote.

Add baby clams, butter and Parm/Romano blend, simmer.

Drop linguine in pasta water to hear. Drain linguine and add to saute pan. Separate linguine and clams in pan and toss.

In pasta bowl, place linguine in first and top with remaining ingredients, reserving the clams in the shell.

Place clams in shell around noodles and garnish with parsley.

Clam Broth

16 oz Water

3 Tbsp Clam Broth Concentrate

Measure out 16 oz water and add concentrate, mix well.

Shrimp and Lobster Campanelle

2 ea. ½ oz. Blended Oil

2 ea. 2 oz. Button Mushrooms, sliced

8 Shrimp, 31/40

½ tsp Garlic, chopped

¼ tsp Crushed Red Pepper

2 oz. Lobster Meat

2 oz. Roma Tomatoes, diced

2 oz. Green Onion, cut on the bias

2 ea. 3 oz. Lobster Ravioli Sauce

2 ea. 1 oz. Parmesan/Romano Blend

¼ tsp. Salt and Pepper Mix

1 scoop Lobster Butter

7 oz. Campanelle

1 Tbsp Pesto Crumbs

1 pinch Parsley, chopped

Method:

Heat oil in pan.

Add mushrooms and sear.

Add shrimp, cook halfway and flip.

Add garlic and crushed pepper, sauté.

Add lobster, tomatoes and green peppers, sauté.

Add lobster ravioli sauce and parm/romano.

Season with salt and pepper.

Add lobster butter, stir to incorporate.

Drop pasta in pasta water until hot, drain and add to pan.

Toss well and place pasta on a plate.

Garnish with pesto crumbs and chopped parsley.

