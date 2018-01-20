Sunday Cooking with La Fiesta

(Photo: Colin, Kayla)

Today in the WFMY News 2 Kitchen we're cooking with La Fiesta. On today's Menu: Mexican Jambalaya and Quesadilla Charra. Enjoy!

Mexican Jamabalaya

8oz chicken strips

Nachos (chips)

Cheese sauce

Veggies (onions, peppers, squash, tomatoes and mushrooms) dice finely.

I cup of Spanish rice

Procedure:

In a pan with oil grill the chicken, when it’s ready add veggies and cook until ¾ and reserve.

In a dish set nachos evenly and topped with Spanish rice then add the meat with veggies and cover in full with cheese sauce. Bake for 3 min (optional)

Quesadilla Charra

3 oz shrimp

3oz chicken

3 oz steak

Super-sized cheese quesadilla

Chipotle sauce

Veggies (pepper, onions and tomatoes)

Rice and beans for garnish (optional)

Procedure:

In a pan grill to golden all meats, then soften with veggies and add chipotle sauce then put everything into a quesadilla.

