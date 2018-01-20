Sunday Cooking with La Fiesta

Today in the WFMY News 2 Kitchen we're cooking with La Fiesta. On today's Menu: Mexican Jambalaya and Quesadilla Charra. Enjoy!
Mexican Jamabalaya
8oz chicken strips
Nachos (chips)
Cheese sauce
Veggies (onions, peppers, squash, tomatoes and mushrooms) dice finely.
I cup of Spanish rice
Procedure:
In a pan with oil grill the chicken, when it’s ready add veggies and cook until ¾ and reserve.
In a dish set nachos evenly and topped with Spanish rice then add the meat with veggies and cover in full with cheese sauce. Bake for 3 min (optional)
Quesadilla Charra
3 oz shrimp
3oz chicken
3 oz steak
Super-sized cheese quesadilla
Chipotle sauce
Veggies (pepper, onions and tomatoes)
Rice and beans for garnish (optional)
Procedure:
In a pan grill to golden all meats, then soften with veggies and add chipotle sauce then put everything into a quesadilla.
