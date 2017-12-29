Your New Year's Meal with Harper's Restaurant

(Photo: Colin, Kayla)

Today in the WFMY News 2 Kitchen, we're cooking up good luck new year dishes with Chef John Smith from Harper's Restaurant here in Greensboro. On the menu today: Collard Greens and Hoppin' Johns. Enjoy!

Collard Greens

2/3 cup diced bacon

1/3 cup diced yellow onion

2 pounds of cleaned collard greens

2 teaspoons onion powder

1/3 cup sugar

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon ground pepper

1-1 1/2 teaspoons crushed red pepper

In large pot cook bacon until crisp on medium heat. Add the onions and continue to cook until they are thoroughly cooked. Combine vinegar and spices with 2 quarts of water and bring to a simmer then add collards and stir. Cover and cook on medium-low until tender.

Hoppin Johns

½ oz butter

tablespoon oil

2oz red onion diced

1 diced yellow onion

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

½ oz chopped fresh jalapeno

½ teaspoon cayenne

½ tablespoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon pepper

1 oz redwine vinegar

1 quart cooked blackeyed peas

1 cup diced tomatoes

Cooked white rice

In a large pot heat oil and butter then add onions and garlic and saute until tender. Add seasonings and jalapenos then add blackeye peas and heat through. When hot add tomatoes and serve over rice.

Cornbread

2.5 cups cornmeal

3 1/8 cups flour

¾ cups sugar

1 2/3 teaspoons salt

¾ oz baking powder

½ tablespoon ground black pepper

11/3 cup buttermilk

2 cups milk

7 eggs

¾ cups melted butter

Combine all dry ingredients and mix thoroughly. Separately combine all wet ingredients. Fold wet ingredients into dry then add melted butter. Pour into greased half sheet pan or divide into iron skillets. Bake at 350 for 20-25 minutes.



