Officer Buys Retiring K-9 Partner For $1

K-9 Andor with the DeKalb County Police Department (Photo: DeKalb County Government)

DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- They've spent years together. Now with a vote of the DeKalb County commission, retired K-9 officer Andor will get to spend his retirement with his long-time human partner.

On Feb. 7, the county approved the sale of Andor to Eshlemen for $1 following the retirement of the 9-year-old Belgian Malinois.

Andor and Officer Eshleman were assigned to the the Special Operations Unit and answered calls for service throughout DeKalb and metro Atlanta, the county said in a press release.

During his 7-year career, Andor responded to 980 calls, was responsible for 239 arrests, apprehended 85 suspects and located 39 "missing articles."

"K-9 Andor is also credited with 120 drug finds resulting in $791,096 of illegal narcotics, $83,641 in currency and 59 weapons being seized," the county said in the release.

(© 2017 WXIA)