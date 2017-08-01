Hanging Rock in Stokes County

Hanging Rock State Park

If you’re looking for destination that’s full of adventure, history and the arts, look closely at beautiful Stokes County. Feel majesty and history, as a mountain chain rises and falls within its borders. The welcoming Dan River flows for 58 miles and Hanging Rock State Park is at its center. Complementing these scenic views is an energetic arts experience. Best of all, you can see and do all of this within an hour of the Triad. Plan your adventure at www.hangingrock.com.

Plan your adventure by downloading the Hanging Rock App, featuring area information, turn by turn directions, Event Calendar, and special notifications at www.hangingrock.com/downloadapp

The perfect mountain getaway is closer than you think. Experience hiking trails, waterfalls, rock climbing, mountain biking, horseback riding, camping, fishing and more. Enjoy a leisurely float down the Dan River by canoe, kayak, paddleboard, or tube. Take in antiquing, general stores, local shops, or a show at The Arts Place of Stokes, home to a retail Art Market and gallery, classrooms, and performance space. Plan your adventure, find local accommodations at www.hangingrock.com.

Come Hang Around the ROCK.

