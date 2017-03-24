SC Soldier Surprises Kids At School

Sr. Airman Jonathan Rodgers has spent the last three months in Missouri for training, away from his wife and three kids.

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Every Friday, third graders at Rosewood Elementary read a letter they’ve written to their parents, telling them all the fun things they’ve been doing in school.

This week, Tucker Rodgers wrote one to his dad, who serves in the United States Air Force. What Tucker didn’t know is that he’d have a surprise audience.

Sr. Airman Jonathan Rodgers has spent the last three months in Missouri for training, away from his wife and three kids. His fifth-grade daughter got a surprise, too.

Surprise! Military dad comes home and surprises his two kids at Rosewood Elementary! @wcnc pic.twitter.com/1yCzxMIiUc — Hannah Welker (@hannahwelker) March 24, 2017

“I’m over the moon right now, really,” said Rodgers’ wife. “I wanted to do something special for them, and I thought, ‘you know, a special homecoming might do that for them.’”

Jonathan’s been deployed overseas several times over the past 10 years. This time, he’s stateside, but no matter how close or far, returning home is always sweet.

“I’m excited to have them all back,” Jonathan said. “It’s been a long three months.”

Copyright 2017 WCNC