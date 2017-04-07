SC Woman Catches Record-Breaking Catfish

Courtesy: Charles Turbanic, Hills Landing

ANDERSON, S.C. – An Anderson County woman has broken the South Carolina record after she reeled in a catfish weighing 113.8 lbs.

Paula Haney caught this massive fish over the weekend in Lake Moultrie, just north of Charleston.

Charles Turbanic with Hills Landing said state biologists and Department of Natural Resources confirmed this catch breaks a 24-year-old record.

Copyright 2017 WFMY