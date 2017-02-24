Seven-Year-Old Girl Joins Harley-Davidson Chapter

The Smoky Mountain Harley Davidson Dragon Chapter welcomed its newest and youngest member Thursday evening - seven-year-old Madi Nask.

Nask has been riding on the back of a Harley since she was three.

"It made me have a lot of fun since it goes fast, and I really like it," Madi said.

Eric Nask, Madi's father, says she helps him out at "The Shed" at the Maryville Harley-Davidson shop every Saturday night during concerts. She helps him organize the parked motorbikes by waving flags. She's gotten to know the staff, and asks to go there every week.

"She's the social butterfly here at Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson," Nask, 47, said.

The father and daughter have driven all throughout Tennessee and into Virginia, Kentucky, the Carolinas, and Georgia.

"She's the light of my life," Nask said. "She, all the time, wants to go riding.

"One day, I told her we were going to get some milk," Nask said with a smile. "She went into her room and got all her leather on. I told her it was raining out and she cried because she wanted to take the bike. So we wound up, of course, getting on the bike in the rain to go get milk."

Nask was a proud father Thursday.

"She's really excited to be a part of it and she wants to get a patch," Nask said of his daughter. "I'm really excited for her."

How fitting that the oldest member of the chapter, 84-year-old Johnny Stooksbury, would induct the youngest member. He had some words of advice for Madi.

"Keep it up," Stooksbury said. "It's the most pleasured thing you've ever done in your life, riding motorcycles."

That won't be a challenge for Madi - she plans on riding for a long time.

"Until I get so old I can't ride them anymore," Madi said.

