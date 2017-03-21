Spring Break Planning Conversations

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFMY Breaking News
-
Grayson Allen Postgame Interview After Duke's NCAA Tournament Loss To South Carolina
-
Reidsville Man Arrested For Attacking Elderly Couple
-
Traffic Backed Up On I-40 Business West
-
Friends & Family Remember Homicide Victim
-
Accident Involving Car, Train in Greensboro
-
Man Charged With Killing Mother Of His Children: High Point Police
-
2 Rockville students arrested for rape of female student
-
Luke Kennard Postgame Interview After Duke's NCAA Tournament Loss To South Carolina
-
Driving Too Slow Could Mean a $200 Fine for NC Drivers
More Stories
-
Reidsville Man Arrested For Attacking Elderly Couple: PoliceMar 20, 2017, 12:42 p.m.
-
4-Year-Old Dies In Accidental Hanging In Thrift…Mar 20, 2017, 4:07 p.m.
-
DA Says Boyfriend Strangled High Point MomMar 20, 2017, 5:46 p.m.