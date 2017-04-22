Take A 'Paws' For Therapy Dogs At High Point Furniture Market

Portrait Of Puppy Sitting On Sofa (Photo: Mario Forcherio / EyeEm)

HIGH POINT, NC - People visiting the High Point Furniture Market might find themselves taking a 'paws' and cuddling with some furry friends.

The Crypton Pooch Pop-Up event features a pack of therapy dogs and their human friends for weary trade show-goers, and to help a local organization.

For every selfie that is taken with a dog and posted to social media using #PoochPopUp and tags @CryptonFabric, Crypton will donate five dollars to help therapy dogs in Winston-Salem through Fostering Friendships.

"We're thrilled to give people a few moments of peace and clam that only a happy dog and a comfy chair can offer. Supporting the Fostering Friendships Therapy Dog Team is an added bonus," adds Randy Rubin, dog enthusiast and Crypton Founder and Vice Chairman.

If you want to enjoy some comforting canine canoodling and snap a selfie, you can go to the Steelyard Designer's Lounge at Universal from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WFMY