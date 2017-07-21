Teen Sells Lemonade With Neighborhood To Fight Breast Cancer

15-year-old Taylor Berley sits next to Gately's Lemonade For a Cause, a lemonade stand he and his friends started up to raise money for breast cancer. Photo: Taylor Berley.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Not a day goes by that soon-to-be sophomore, Taylor Berley, doesn't think of his grandmother.

The 15-year-old Fletcher High School student said he lost his grandmother, Sherri, this past May after a 12-year on-and-off battle with breast cancer.

"She got rid of it four years ago, but only for a year," Berley said. "Then, three years ago, it came back."

Sherri died at the age of 61, but her spirit lives on, Berley said.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Moved by his grandmother's fight, Berley decided that he wanted to try and help other women who are battling the disease.

"[I] wanted to raise money," Berley said. "And one thing my grandmother always said: Find a way to make your money."

Inspired by her words, Berley teamed up with his two younger sisters and his friends to host a lemonade stand, something they've done in the past with Sherri.

"She would make a sign for us, hold it and dance," Berley laughed. "She was such a lovely lady."

Berley said they made $300 that day at $1 a cup.

Berley said they are opening up the lemonade stand once again this Friday, July 21 in hopes to raise funds to donate to the Donna Foundation "so no woman has to go through breast cancer."

The lemonade stand, which they named Gately's Lemonade For a Cause, will be open from 11:30 a.m. to around 5 p.m. near the entrance of Gately Manor by the 1600 block of Gately Road. Homemade lemonade will be sold for $1 a cup.

"People say we've got the best lemonade," Berley smiled.

All proceeds will be donated to the Donna Foundation.

© 2017 WTLV-TV