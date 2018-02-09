Teens And Adults With Special Needs Get A Night To Shine

Kids with special needs got a Night To Shine at Mt. Pleasant Church in Thomasville. (Photo: WFMY News 2, WFMY)

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Teens and adults with special needs got a night to shine on Friday.

Mt. Pleasant Church in Thomasville hosted the Night To Shine dance, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Guests entered the dance on a red carpet with a warm welcome from paparazzi. Once inside, they got the royal treatment with shoe shines, a karaoke room, a catered dinner, and a fun night of dancing!

Tebow's Foundation says the event is centered around God's love, for people with special needs, ages 14 and older.

More than 450 churches host a Night To Shine every year.

