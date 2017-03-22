The Grand Theater Renovations

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Grandmother Killed In High Point
-
GCS Student Diagnosed With Fifth Disease
-
WFMY Breaking News
-
Hail In Davidson County
-
20 students reportedly suspended over social media post
-
The Deal Guy: Best pillow ever
-
Grayson Allen Postgame Interview After Duke's NCAA Tournament Loss To South Carolina
-
Family sees stranger dump chemical on child's playset
-
Luke Kennard Postgame Interview After Duke's NCAA Tournament Loss To South Carolina
-
Target set to revamp stores
More Stories
-
Police Warn Against 'Siri 108' Prank Spreading…Mar 22, 2017, 8:03 a.m.
-
Greensboro PD: Man Dies After Being Shot, Hit By CarMar 22, 2017, 9:31 a.m.
-
74-Year-Old Woman Killed In High Point ShootingMar 21, 2017, 6:06 p.m.