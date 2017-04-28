The Shag: A Dance For The Generations

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Former College Park police officer arrested
-
14-Year-Old Boy Charged With Rape at High Point Middle School
-
Columbia Mom Gives Birth to Rare Identical Triplets
-
K-9 deputy recovering after dog bite
-
Lawsuit filed against 'Fixer Upper' star Chip Gaines
-
Family shares their son's battle with addiction in his obituary
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
Seven chiefs disciplined on Mayport-based ship
-
Cutting Class
-
Tonight At 11: Hello Midtown
More Stories
-
Guilford County Animal Services Issued Warning…Apr 28, 2017, 10:24 a.m.
-
Assistant DA Accused of Using Mirror To Peep on Wake…Apr 28, 2017, 8:53 a.m.
-
Rare Identical Triplets Born to SC MomApr 28, 2017, 10:14 a.m.