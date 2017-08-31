Top Five Labor Day Weekend Destinations

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Millions of Americans will travel this Labor Day weekend.
According to a TripAdvisor survey, 34-percent are planning to travel for the Labor Day holiday. Out of those traveling 63-percent will drive while 31-percent will fly to their destinations.
Here’s a list of the top 5 Labor Day Vacation Destinations:
1. 27% will go on a beach or ocean trip
2. 25% will enjoy a city getaway
3. 11% will visit a park or national park
4. 10% will travel to a lake
5. 8% will relax at a resort
