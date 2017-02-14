Valentine's Day Baby Shares Holiday Birthday With Dad

First Valentine's Day boy born at Women's Hospital Pic. Cone Health Women's Hospital (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Nothing says love like becoming a new parent on Valentine’s Day!

The first Valentine’s Day baby boy born at Women’s Hospital in Greensboro shares a special bond not just with his mom but with his dad. James Thomas, was born at 4:28 a.m. on Valentine’s Day.

James Thomas born at Women's Hospital. Pic. Cone Health Women's Hospital (Photo: Custom)

But his dad, William, also shares a holiday birthday as he was born on Christmas Day! James’ mother Yvonne is proud to have him here and now a part of their growing family.

The first baby girl born at Women’s Hospital in Greensboro will have lots of big sisters to lean on for advice as she grows up.

Sadie, the first baby girl born on Valentine's Day at Women's Hospital. Pic. Cone Health Women's Hospital (Photo: Custom)

Sadie was born at 11:50 a.m. on Valentine’s Day. Her sisters Addison, Emalyn, and Cheyenne all love her so much. Shawna and Billy of Eden are all proud of their newest arrival.

