Walmart To Give Free Cupcakes To Everyone Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. --- Happy birthday, everybody! Seriously, everybody.

Walmart has declared Sunday, March 12, everybody’s birthday and will be giving out one free cupcake to each person at their Supercenters from 1 to 4 p.m. – regardless of when their actual birthday is.

Customers don’t need any coupons or special codes, they just have to show up and pick between a chocolate or vanilla cupcake with buttercream or whipped topping. Walmart expects to give away 3 million cupcakes this Sunday, about 99,120 in Tennessee alone, according to Walmart spokesperson Anne Hatfield.

Don’t forget to set your clocks forward an hour Saturday night for Daylight Saving Time - so you procrastinators don’t show up after the promotion ends at 4.

Copyright 2017 WFMY