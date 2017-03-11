Walmart To Give Free Cupcakes To Everyone Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. --- Happy birthday, everybody! Seriously, everybody.
Walmart has declared Sunday, March 12, everybody’s birthday and will be giving out one free cupcake to each person at their Supercenters from 1 to 4 p.m. – regardless of when their actual birthday is.
Customers don’t need any coupons or special codes, they just have to show up and pick between a chocolate or vanilla cupcake with buttercream or whipped topping. Walmart expects to give away 3 million cupcakes this Sunday, about 99,120 in Tennessee alone, according to Walmart spokesperson Anne Hatfield.
Don’t forget to set your clocks forward an hour Saturday night for Daylight Saving Time - so you procrastinators don’t show up after the promotion ends at 4.
