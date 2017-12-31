Website Names Publix Subs The Best in the Country

You know you love them, and now it’s official – Publix subs are the best sandwiches in the country!

OK, so maybe not official, but one publication ranked Publix subs the nation’s best. Thrillist.com reports the Lakeland-based supermarket is far and away the sub king.

Rarely does a sub have its own Facebook page or song. But the “Pub Sub,” as it's called, is no ordinary sub.

According to Thrillist.com, "The sandwich is not fancy, but that is precisely the appeal. Instead of being showy, they are always high-quality and reliable. The ingredients are always fresh and "way better than they needed to be at a supermarket," says Castillo. No matter which location you go to, the result is a large and filling sandwich for less than a $10 bill in most cases."

Read more about why Thrillist says the Publix subs are the nation’s best.

© 2017 WTSP-TV