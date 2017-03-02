GREENSBORO, NC -- WFMY News 2 decided to wish Dr. Seuss a 'Happy Birthday' with a rhyme. Dr. Seuss turns 113 years old today.

Thursday is also "Read Across America Day." It's a national day dedicated to encourage everyone to put their nose in a book. Children across the country celebrated his legacy at schools and libraries.

ALSO SEE: GMS Team Pays Tribute To Dr. Seuss!

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

The Good Morning Show

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

(© 2017 WFMY)