WFMY
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

Winston-Salem Man Wins $100K On $20 Scratch-Off Ticket

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 8:11 PM. EDT September 05, 2017

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A Winston-Salem man got a big payout from a $20 scratch-off ticket! 

Roland Oliver won $100,000 on the $4 million Platinum Payout game. 

He bought the lucky ticket at the Fairway One Stop on South Broad Street in Winston-Salem. 

After taxes, he took home $69,507. 

Five $100,000 prizes, three $1,000,000 prizes, and two $4,000,000 prizes are yet to be won. 

 

Copyright 2017 WFMY

WFMY

NC Man Wins $200K Powerball, Becomes A Grandpa, Celebrates Birthday In Same Week

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories