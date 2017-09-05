Winston-Salem Man Wins $100K On $20 Scratch-Off Ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A Winston-Salem man got a big payout from a $20 scratch-off ticket!

Roland Oliver won $100,000 on the $4 million Platinum Payout game.

He bought the lucky ticket at the Fairway One Stop on South Broad Street in Winston-Salem.

After taxes, he took home $69,507.

Five $100,000 prizes, three $1,000,000 prizes, and two $4,000,000 prizes are yet to be won.

