Woman Credits 'Good Living' at 108th Birthday

Opal Leedy (WJHL)

UNICOI, TN - Opal Leedy of Unicoi celebrated her 108th birthday Wednesday surrounded by family and friends.

What's the secret to her long life?

"Good living," Opal said.

She's the mother of three children, grandmother to five grandchildren and has several great-grandchildren.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.