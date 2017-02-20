Woman Jumps On Man Attacking Police Officer

Vickie Williams-Tillman, 56, who stopped to help a BRPD who was being attacked. Photo courtesy Joe Simoneaux & The Advocate. (Photo: WWL)

BATON ROUGE, La. -- A woman jumped in to protect a police officer after she saw a suspect attacking the officer with his own baton.

Baton Rouge Police told The Advocate that 56-year-old Vickie Willams-Tillman saw the officer being hit over the head with his baton by 28-year-old Thomas Bennett and decided to back up the officer.

Police said Bennett had just been pulled over and drugs were found in his vehicle when the traffic stop became less than routine.

Thomas Bennett, arrested after police said he attacked an officer during a traffic stop. Photo courtesy WBRZ-TV. (Photo: WBRZ-TV exclusive to WWL-TV, WWL)

"I could see in his eyes he needed help,” Williams-Tillman told The Advocate. "You don't have time to think about it... I did what God needed me to do."

The woman called police for more assistance before jumping on Bennett’s back, officials said.

Bennett also reportedly tried reaching for the officer’s gun during the fight but was unsuccessful.

According to WBRZ-TV, the officer was brought to the hospital with minor injuries.

