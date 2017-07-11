Woman Pays $400 Dinner Tab For Crews Fighting CA Wildfires

Woman picks up $405 dinner tab for firefighters in CA. Pic. Colton Fire Depaartment (Photo: Custom)

COLTON, CA – Nothing says, “thank you” like mysteriously picking up a $400 dinner tab.

A woman in California decided to treat a group of 25 firefighters to a free meal at Denny’s. The City of Colton Fire Department posted it on their Facebook page. The anonymous woman told restaurant staff she wanted to pay for all their meals for the firefighters who had just finished fighting the La Cadena Fire in La Loma Hills.

She also paid $100 for dessert for all the crews and left the tip. The bill alone was $405. The fire department thanked the anonymous woman on their Facebook page.

