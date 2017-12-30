$19.6 Million Set Aside for Winners in SC Lottery Game Malfunction

Kenyatta McKeithan holds her lottery ticket that she believes is worth $500. However, lottery officals say the win was caused by a malfunction in the system. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Education Lottery Commission says they will put aside $19.6 million in response to a malfunction that impacted the Holiday Add-A-Play game on Christmas Day.

The motion stated:

"To set aside 19.6 million dollars that equates to the potential amount represented by the tickets displaying nine Christmas trees in the Holiday Cash Add-A-Play game and direct staff to continue its legal research and investigation, including seeking further cooperation from Intralot and the potential validation of claims."

Lottery players thought they won $500 on their tickets, but lottery officials say there was a malfunction that printed out more winners than it was supposed to. Lottery officials say on Christmas Day between 5:51 p.m. to 7:53 p.m. lottery terminals printed tickets with the same symbol repeated in all nine available play areas of the Add-A-Play ticket. They say winning tickets should have no more than five identical symbols on a single play.

Players are advised to still hold onto their tickets, as the board will meet again at the end of January to discuss the matter further.

