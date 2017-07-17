WFMY
Close

3 Things To Cut From Your Budget To Save Money

Saving just a little, here and there, adds up to a lot!  In today's Money Monday segment, Steven Hughes discusses three things you can trim from your budget.

Roshanda Pratt, wltx 6:10 PM. EDT July 17, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- As the temperature heats up, your energy bill grows. Here are three things to cut from your budget and save on your monthly household expenses, no matter what weather is outside:

  • Dining Out: Eating more meals at home rather than dining out can save your budget 10 - 25%. Decide that dining out is a reward, not an everyday meal and limit yourself to how many times you'll dine out.
  • Cable/Internet plan: Many tv service providers get new customers during promotional, introductory sale prices and bank on you forgetting  With a-la-carte channel services like Sling and Hulu, your monthly budget could see over $100 in monthly savings.
  • Entertainment: Coupon sites like Groupon and LivingSocial make it more cost effective to explore your city. Even with staycations, there's still savings that you can cash in on.

 

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories