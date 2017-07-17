3 Things To Cut From Your Budget To Save Money

Close-up of American dollar bills (Photo: Purestock)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- As the temperature heats up, your energy bill grows. Here are three things to cut from your budget and save on your monthly household expenses, no matter what weather is outside:

Dining Out: Eating more meals at home rather than dining out can save your budget 10 - 25%. Decide that dining out is a reward, not an everyday meal and limit yourself to how many times you'll dine out.

Eating more meals at home rather than dining out can save your budget 10 - 25%. Decide that dining out is a reward, not an everyday meal and limit yourself to how many times you'll dine out. Cable/Internet plan: Many tv service providers get new customers during promotional, introductory sale prices and bank on you forgetting With a-la-carte channel services like Sling and Hulu, your monthly budget could see over $100 in monthly savings.

Many tv service providers get new customers during promotional, introductory sale prices and bank on you forgetting With a-la-carte channel services like Sling and Hulu, your monthly budget could see over $100 in monthly savings. Entertainment: Coupon sites like Groupon and LivingSocial make it more cost effective to explore your city. Even with staycations, there's still savings that you can cash in on.

© 2017 WLTX-TV