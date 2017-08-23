6 Things To Know About The $700M Powerball Jackpot!

File photo (Photo: WCNC)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- All you need is that one lucky ticket to win it all! But have to match up all the five white balls and the red Powerball to win the $700M jackpot.

Here are 6 things you might not know about the $700M Jackpot winnings when it comes to stacking paper!

1. The stack of $700M dollar bills would be taller than the Statue of Liberty

2. It would be taller than the Washington Monument

3. It would be taller than the Empire State Building

4. It would also be taller than the famous Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai

5. A stack of $700M dollar bills would stretch 250,833 feet!!

6. That's enough to stretch from Washington, D.C. past Baltimore 47 and a half miles in all and of course, that would be before taxes!

